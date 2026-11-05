Good Good Golf sued over ad scandal

Credit: Good Good Golf, Callaway

For a week in late August, Good Good Golf puzzled the world by releasing—and panic-deleting—an ad spot for its co-branded Callaway driver.

In the commercial, created in the image of the horror film Obsession, Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark charges and tackles a woman, who lies frightened on the green while he stands over her and threatens, “Do not touch my driver.”

The backlash was swift and strong, triggering the unexpected demise of the fastest-growing YouTube channel-turned-brand in golf. Clark later called it “the worst ad known to man” during an eight-minute video in which he apologized and distanced Good Good from condoning domestic violence.

Clark and Good Good CEO Matt Kendrick also blamed their marketing team for conceptualizing and approving the ad.

Roughly two months later, Jeffrey Lefkovits is taking issue with that characterization of events. Lefkovits, the former Good Good vice president of brand and marketing, filed a defamation lawsuit against Good Good and Kendrick on Oct. 29, Gabby Herzig reported for The Athletic on Wednesday.

“Lefkovits seeks $1 million in monetary relief, according to court documents obtained by The Athletic,” Herzig wrote. “Lefkovits claims Good Good and Kendrick wrongly scapegoated him for the creative direction of the advertisement, and that the violent scene in question was not part of the original script Lefkovits approved.”

According to Lefkovits, Kendrick initially told Good Good staff privately that he took responsibility for the ad before shifting blame to the marketing team in an interview with David Rumsey of Front Office Sports. In that interview, Kendrick said, “We removed the people responsible for the ad.”

Per Herzig, Lefkovitz received assurances that his name wouldn’t be publicly disclosed following his Aug. 26 firing, but Front Office Sports published news of his firing on Aug. 31.

By Sept. 2, Business Insider reported that Kendrick and Good Good president Joe Flannery “decided to step down.”

In the aftermath of the ad, Callaway, Golf Channel, Dick’s Golf Galaxy, and the PGA Tour ended their respective partnerships with Good Good Golf.

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