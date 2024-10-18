Open in App
    • Awful Announcing

    FS1 catches fan's profane message to Mets

    By Arthur Weinstein,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWf2c_0wCJ1Dt100

    The New York Mets looked terrible Thursday night in NLCS Game 4, and one angry fan at Citi Field vented his anger.

    FS1, meanwhile, inadvertently shared his profane message with its national audience.

    There’s no way to sugarcoat the Mets’ performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 10-2 win. Starter Jose Quintana and the bullpen struggled, the bats were mostly silent, and after the Dodgers scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to go up by eight runs, fans left the stadium in packs.

    One fan that stuck around, though, wanted to send a message to the team. As the Dodgers batted in the top of the ninth, the fan vented his anger, and FS1’s mics clearly picked up his message.

    “You all f***ing suck!” the fan shouted, his voice reverberating in the rapidly emptying stadium.

    Nothing FS1 could do there.

    One fan noted on X, “That might have been me.”


    At least the network didn’t show the fan actually shouting the profanity at the team. That actually happens more often than you would think. Most recently, an NFL on Fox camera caught a Philadelphia Eagles fan shouting “What the f*** is wrong with you? ” at head coach Nick Sirianni during their Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints. You couldn’t hear him shouting, but you didn’t need to be a professional lip reader to see exactly what he said.


    The Mets are now in a 3-1 hole in the NLCS. And there’s more than that one angry Mets fan upset by the situation.

    [FS1]

    The post FS1 mics capture fan’s angry message to Mets during blowout: ‘You all f***ing suck’ appeared first on Awful Announcing .

    Comments / 18
    Add a Comment
    Jeffrey Baer
    1d ago
    Shallow bastard.
    Barbara Toca
    1d ago
    I remember hearing that f 💣. That’s a fair weather fan. Dude, didn’t the Mets come back the next day? Padres thought they had the Dodgers too...
    View all comments
