Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Awful Announcing

    Kirk Herbstreit: Will Howard critics 'embarrassment' to Ohio State fan base

    By Arthur Weinstein,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5lrr_0wC7aRJc00

    Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has been taking heat from some fans for his mistake that ended Saturday’s loss to No. 3 Oregon, and Kirk Herbstreit has had enough.

    The ESPN analyst lashed out at those Ohio State fans still bitter at Howard about the then-No. 2 Buckeyes’ loss. Howard lost track of time on the final play with Ohio State in range to attempt a game-winning field goal, and the clock expired.


    Howard has taken plenty of criticism for that play, and some Buckeyes fans are still hitting him with online abuse. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, Herbstreit, an Ohio State alumnus, hit back at those fans.

    “By the way, Will Howard taking s*** from Ohio State fans,” Herbstreit said. “Again, it’s that vocal 10 to 12, 15-percent, A.J. (Hawk) knows what I’m talking about. They’re an embarrassment to the fan base.”

    Pat McAfee Show co-host Hawk is a former Ohio State star, and they both know how invested those fans are in the team. Herbstreit says those fans need to keep things in perspective. He says Howard, who transferred to Columbus from Kansas State, has played well.

    “He’s an amazing kid, who I think played pretty well, considering the environment he played in,” Herbstreit said. “Will Howard will have another opportunity, another chance to play. I thought so far, he’s doing a really good job of playing quarterback for Ohio State.”

    [ On3.com ]

    The post Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State fans blaming Will Howard ’embarrassment to fan base’ appeared first on Awful Announcing .

    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    stickytrees
    1d ago
    It was a good game he just got excited don’t be mad at the QB!! He played a great game, but the better team won!!
    William Scott
    1d ago
    WILL HOWARD RECEIVED $500000 TO QB ONE YEAR!!!!MONEY HAS DIMINISHED THE PURITY OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL!!THERE WAS SOME VIOLATING THE RULES BY SOME SCHOOLS BUT NOW ITS A CONTRACTUAL DEMAND OR PLAYERS HIT THE PORTAL!!!!SO CRYING FOR THE INNOCENCE OF THE NO LONGER AMATEUR ATHLETE IS OVER! THEY GET PAID OFF AND THEY ARE NO CHILDREN!!SO KIRK TAKE A SEAT!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Oregon Ducks Mascot's Head Flies Off in Hilarious On-Field Collision
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    National Championship Odds Movement After Ohio State’s Loss
    92.3 The Fan2 days ago
    Ohio State star offensive playmaker undergoes hand surgery during bye week following Oregon game
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    One surprise opponent the Ohio State football team needs to be ready for
    FanSided1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Tallahassee Rapper Ralan Styles Killed in Columbus, Ohio Chain-Snatching Incident
    musicxclusives.com1 day ago
    Alvin Kamara addresses fake trade report
    Awful Announcing22 hours ago
    The Historic Small Town In Ohio That’s Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Troy Aikman has brutal message for Dallas Cowboys
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Oregon Duck Mascot Loses Head After Getting Clobbered By Player Who Wasn’t Paying Attention
    BroBible1 day ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Ohio
    wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
    Kirk Herbstreit’s Lee Corso Announcement on ‘College GameDay’ is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    College football coach sounds off on Kirk Herbstreit's dog
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    The Ohio State football team needs help to make the Big Ten Championship
    FanSided2 days ago
    Richard Sherman unloads on team's TNF performance
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Who Is Bo Nix’s Wife? Izzy’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon2 days ago
    Ohio State Superstar Projected To Join $180 Million NFL Quarterback
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Browns owner changes his mind on relocating team
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    A new restaurant has opened in Columbus, Ohio
    Isla Chiu14 days ago
    Kirk Herbstreit's dog Ben steals the show
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Ohio State Star RB Undergoes Hand Operation
    Ohio State Buckeyes On SI2 days ago
    College GameDay headed to Indiana
    Awful Announcing6 hours ago
    Ohio State’s Ryan Day has a chance to get a big win off the field that’ll leave Georgia’s Kirby Smart shaking his head
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Woman's weight loss surgery leads to melanoma diagnosis
    spectrumnews1.com1 day ago
    Oregon Fans Slam Fox Broadcast for Major Blunder
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    CBB coach depicted on hit show
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    CFB coach apologizes for postgame comments
    Awful Announcing20 hours ago
    'College GameDay' signs take aim at Georgia's off-field issues
    Awful Announcing1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy