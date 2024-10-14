Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Awful Announcing

    Jason Garrett blasts former team

    By Michael Dixon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aMbk_0w6D31Kp00

    Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions was an absolute catastrophe for the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions routed the Cowboys 47-9, the worst home loss for Dallas since Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989.

    When the game was over, NBC’s Jason Garrett, who’s well-acquainted with the Cowboys, laid out the team’s issues.

    Maria Taylor noted that over the 2022 and 2023 regular seasons, the Cowboys were 16-1 at home. But the 2023 season ended with a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. Dallas is 3-3 overall this year but is 0-3 at home. So, dating back to the playoff loss, the Cowboys are not only 0-4 in their last four home games but have been outscored by an average of more than 20 points in those games. Garrett noted that the biggest difference was that in the 16-1 stretch, the Cowboys were generally playing from ahead. Conversely, over the last four games, they’ve consistently been playing from behind.

    Devin McCourty pointed out that Dallas actually led Detroit 3-0 on Sunday but was outscored 47-6 after. He then went into the Cowboys’ toughness — or lack thereof.

    “Right now, Dallas’ defense, they just look soft out there,” McCourty said. “It’s not everything being schemed up. It’s David Montgomery running over people. They’re grabbing at his jersey. They’re just not a tough football team right now.”

    Garrett agreed.

    “The injuries are real,” Garrett said. “But they’re not physical on either side of the ball. On offense, they can’t run it, they’re not controlling the line of scrimmage. Everything is on Dak, every time the ball is snapped. And they can’t stop the run on the other side.”

    Garrett, of course, was Dallas’ coach from 2010-2019. His contract was not renewed after the 2019 season, opening the door for the current coach, Mike McCarthy, to be hired. The issues that Garrett laid out were also similar to the ones that the team dealt with during his tenure.

    But even if Garrett isn’t the ideal messenger, the message itself is hard to dispute.

    Fortunately, as bad as Sunday’s game was, the season hasn’t been a complete disaster. A 3-3 start is certainly underwhelming for what the Cowboys were expecting but they’re not in a hole that can’t be dug out of — at least not yet.

    That said, if more games like Sunday happen, the hole will only get deeper and the criticism will only get louder.

    [Photo Credit: NBC]

    The post Jason Garrett criticizes Cowboys: ‘They’re not physical on either side of the ball’ appeared first on Awful Announcing .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about one of the biggest flaws on the team
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Cowboys Fans All Saying The Same Thing, 'Demand a Refund' from Jerry & Dak
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Dak Prescott calls out media
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Mike McCarthy cannot be the Cowboys coach going forward
    Dallas Cowboys On SI2 days ago
    Dak Prescott just made it impossible for the Cowboys to fire Mike McCarthy
    FanSided2 days ago
    Cowboys 'Secret Plan' To Hire Belichick? Would Coach Work for Jerry?
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling on covering the 5-0 Vikings
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Tom Brady shades Peyton Manning
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Rex Ryan rips Dallas Cowboys staff for role in ‘ass whipping’ by Detroit Lions
    On3.com2 days ago
    Jerry Asks, 'Do You Think I'm An Idiot?' Cowboys Fans Respond
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ESPN Announcer Troy Aikman Called Out for Saying Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Married: 'I'm Sure I'm in Trouble'
    OK Magazine7 days ago
    ‘Crazy’ Cowboys trade scenario floated after humiliating loss
    thecomeback.com2 days ago
    Cowboys' Jerry Jones lashes out on live radio, tells hosts he'll 'get someone else to ask the questions' as team hits rock bottom
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    ESPN analyst brutally critiques Dallas Cowboys
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Jerry Jones, Cowboys Had Such an Awkward Walk Back to Locker Room After Loss to Lions
    Sports Illustrated2 days ago
    ESPN host sends brutal message to Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams
    Awful Announcing15 hours ago
    Packers’ Matt LaFleur Makes Announcement Regarding Kicker Following Win Over Cardinals
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Dan Orlovsky makes bold claim
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Aaron Rodgers called 'crap leader' by SiriusXM host
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Pat McAfee breaks major Jets news
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for October 14, 2024: how to watch MLB LCS doubleheader
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    SEC, Big Ten talk scheduling agreement
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    This Week In Bad Aggregation: Unsourced NFL reports
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Operation TANK Has Been Initiated In Cleveland As They've Freed Amari Cooper From The Browns And Are Trading Him To Buffalo
    barstoolsports.com1 day ago
    Belichick digs at Johnson after Saleh firing
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    ESPN makes major NBA announcement
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    MLB fans furious at TV network
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    NFL eyeing major international move
    Awful Announcing16 hours ago
    Inside surprise success of Indiana football
    Awful Announcing20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy