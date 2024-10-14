Dak Prescott calls out media

Not everything is meant for public consumption just because someone is a public figure, something Dak Prescott knows all too well.

Media members know several things about the people they cover, but not every detail is shared. Part of journalism is discerning what qualifies as newsworthy. But even in those cases, especially these days when some traditional standards no longer apply, there can be differing opinions.

Last week, Prescott objected to the coverage of the demolition of his house . In the process of building a new home, Prescott tore down the $3 million old one. TMZ procured the footage . Not surprisingly, the images went viral and were quickly shared by other media outlets. One person not happy about the attention the renovation project got was Prescott.

While meeting with the media on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was annoyed when reporters asked about it. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback said: “It’s crazy the coverage it got, just being frank. Trying to keep my personal life my personal life, build a home or a place or have a property that I’m about to raise a daughter and a family there, I truly don’t appreciate the drones, the extra videos and honestly, the conversation of it. I’m super-blessed to be able to at this point build what I want. So, enough said.”

In a vacuum, one can understand Prescott’s agitation. This had nothing to do with him as a player. On the other hand, he’s the starting QB for the most high-profile team of America’s favorite sport. People are interested in the lives of the rich and famous. The video is compelling and has news value, and that alone arguably justifies putting it out there. Once TMZ posted the story, other outlets happily piggybacked for the online traffic.

It’s important to note that TMZ is not a traditional media organization. It doesn’t follow regular journalistic practices and has been accused of questionable ethics . In this case, maybe there aren’t any major violations. And after all, we’re talking about a real estate project. But just because you can report something doesn’t always mean you should.

Does Prescott have a point when it comes to the media and privacy?

In journalism, sometimes there are no clear-cut black-and-white answers. You can make a strong argument that Prescott is right. He is entitled to his privacy, especially within his neighborhood. There is no quiet way for him to build a new house. You can also make a strong argument that this kind of attention is what he signed up for, especially after agreeing to the richest contract in NFL history .

No one is going to shed a tear for Dak Prescott.

It would be interesting to see how many news organizations in Dallas, posted this story and/or tried to advance it. Also, it would be interesting to know the reasoning behind each outlet’s decision.

The expectation of privacy and respecting privacy are two different things. As a public figure, it can be challenging to get both. As long as Prescott is with the Cowboys, the national and local media will follow him. Does that mean he deserves cameras always around when he steps out of his house? Well, we have lived in that society for some time now with the advent of smartphones. Everyone and anyone can document everything anywhere.

In this particular case, Dak Prescott and the media both have valid points. There isn’t necessarily a right or wrong way to handle this situation. There will always be disagreements over what is private vs. public in the world of celebrities.

Prescott may not like it but that’s the world he lives in.

