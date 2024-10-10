Open in App
    • Awful Announcing

    Jimmy Butler reveals inspiration for 'Emo Jimmy' character

    By Reice Shipley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyXpM_0w1i4eRA00

    Over the past few years, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has made it a point to attend NBA Media Day at the start of each season with a unique look. And thanks to the new Netflix docuseries Starting 5 , we now know what has inspired each of these unique “characters” that Butler has tried to portray.

    Surprisingly, Butler appeared at this year’s NBA Media Day with his typical braided hair that has been a staple for him over his 13-year NBA career.

    But each of the two years prior to this, Butler has shown up looking very different. In 2022, Butler showed off blond-tipped dreadlocks. And in 2023, Butler debuted perhaps his most memorable Media Day style to date with his patented “Emo Jimmy” character with straight hair and lip piercings.

    Hilariously, many of the biggest sports websites such as ESPN.com and Basketball Reference still use the “Emo Jimmy” picture from the 2023 NBA Media Day when you search his name.

    In a sneak peek of Starting 5, which officially premiered on Netflix Wednesday, Butler’s nanny actually opened up about how she inspired him by showing him some of the music she listened to ahead of the 2023 NBA Media Day.

    “So the story of Emo Jimmy… I feel like it started as him just kind of like… He’ll be like ‘What did you do over the weekend?’ I’m like, I went to emo night,” said Butler’s nanny. “He’s like ‘What’s emo night?’ Just a bunch of people at a bar listening to the same stuff we’ve been listening to since middle and high school. He’s like, ‘What are you listening to?’. (He goes) ‘I like that.'”

    Butler also spoke on the matter, saying that the hairstyle isn’t just a character, as he views himself as “low-key emo all the time” outside of playing basketball on the court.

    “I got to be emo for a day. But I’m low-key kinda emo all the time,” said Butler. “I mean, aren’t we all feeling that way and some emotions just take over? It made so many people’s day. This basketball player, he’s actually up there, you know, being who he is.”

    It is quite admirable to see Butler be comfortable enough in his own skin to briefly rock this style.

    Recently, we’ve seen numerous athletes coming out of college like Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams and Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain expressing themselves in unique ways by showing up to games with painted nails.

    Even if some saw Butler’s emo look as a joke, maybe it did play some sort of a factor in inspiring the younger generation to be themselves.

    [ Netflix on X ]

    The post Jimmy Butler reveals inspiration for ‘Emo Jimmy’ character at NBA Media Day appeared first on Awful Announcing .

