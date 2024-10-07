Shannon Sharpe teases Jets over Aaron Rodgers hype

After five weeks of the NFL season, the New York Jets have the same record with Aaron Rodgers that they did in 2023 with Zach Wilson. In a lengthy rant ripping Rodgers and the Jets for failing to improve with the flashier QB, Shannon Sharpe teased Jets fans for all the hype for ultimately the same result.

Speaking on his Nightcap live show on Sunday night, Sharpe compared the Wilson to Rodgers swap to buying “a nicer car that you still can’t drive.”

“Y’all have the same record y’all were last year with Zach Wilson,” Sharpe said. “Y’all just got a nicer car that you can’t drive. What’s the difference? So y’all happy that you got a quarterback that’s distinguished, that’s credentialed, but your record stays the same. I’m confused.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjdRwI8c4Uw&t=397s

Sharpe then drew attention to the attention around Rodgers’ arrival in New York and how he was trumpeted as a franchise savior, only to fall short. Rodgers suffered a ruptured Achilles’ in Week 1 of his first Jets season in 2023. This year, Rodgers has four interceptions and only seven touchdown passes.

Going further, Sharpe took aim directly at Rodgers. Sharpe compared his own approach jumping from Denver to Baltimore after winning two Super Bowls and how Tom Brady has discussed his late-career move to Tampa Bay to how Rodgers handled the Jets trade.

“Aaron won those MVPs in Green Bay,” Sharpe said. “Tom says, ‘What I had done in New England, that ain’t got nothing to do with Tampa. I wasn’t going there, riding that.’ But I know somebody that is.”

After the Achilles injury last fall, Rodgers reportedly wanted to return to play if New York was in playoff contention. Before this season, Rodgers told reporters, “The goal is New Orleans.” He embraces the noise .

Of course, confident players and desperate franchises say that, but Rodgers has embraced incredibly high expectations despite his age, injury, and inconsistency.

Sharpe is no longer buying into it.

[ Nightcap on YouTube ]

