Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Awful Announcing

    Shannon Sharpe teases Jets over Aaron Rodgers hype

    By Brendon Kleen,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvfbP_0vxrC0tH00

    After five weeks of the NFL season, the New York Jets have the same record with Aaron Rodgers that they did in 2023 with Zach Wilson. In a lengthy rant ripping Rodgers and the Jets for failing to improve with the flashier QB, Shannon Sharpe teased Jets fans for all the hype for ultimately the same result.

    Speaking on his Nightcap live show on Sunday night, Sharpe compared the Wilson to Rodgers swap to buying “a nicer car that you still can’t drive.”

    “Y’all have the same record y’all were last year with Zach Wilson,” Sharpe said. “Y’all just got a nicer car that you can’t drive. What’s the difference? So y’all happy that you got a quarterback that’s distinguished, that’s credentialed, but your record stays the same. I’m confused.”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjdRwI8c4Uw&t=397s

    Sharpe then drew attention to the attention around Rodgers’ arrival in New York and how he was trumpeted as a franchise savior, only to fall short. Rodgers suffered a ruptured Achilles’ in Week 1 of his first Jets season in 2023. This year, Rodgers has four interceptions and only seven touchdown passes.

    Going further, Sharpe took aim directly at Rodgers. Sharpe compared his own approach jumping from Denver to Baltimore after winning two Super Bowls and how Tom Brady has discussed his late-career move to Tampa Bay to how Rodgers handled the Jets trade.

    “Aaron won those MVPs in Green Bay,” Sharpe said. “Tom says, ‘What I had done in New England, that ain’t got nothing to do with Tampa. I wasn’t going there, riding that.’ But I know somebody that is.”

    After the Achilles injury last fall, Rodgers reportedly wanted to return to play if New York was in playoff contention. Before this season, Rodgers told reporters, “The goal is New Orleans.” He embraces the noise .

    Of course, confident players and desperate franchises say that, but Rodgers has embraced incredibly high expectations despite his age, injury, and inconsistency.

    Sharpe is no longer buying into it.

    [ Nightcap on YouTube ]

    The post Shannon Sharpe calls Aaron Rodgers ‘a nicer car’ that Jets ‘can’t drive’ appeared first on Awful Announcing .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    choreman
    1d ago
    everyone seems to forget it's a team sport 1 player doesn't get you the SB
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New York Jets HC Robert Saleh Seemingly Throws Aaron Rodgers Under the Bus
    New York Jets On SI2 days ago
    Tom Brady develops new broadcasting habit
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Inside the NFL moves to Wednesday
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Joe Benigno wonders if Jets fired Robert Saleh for wearing Lebanese flag patch
    Awful Announcing23 hours ago
    NFL legend gets honest about Cowboys feud
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Toxic Brotherhood: Jets' Aaron Rodgers has had enough of OC Nathaniel Hackett
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Josh Allen head injury situation sparks outrage as doctor demands 'huge penalty'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Jim Irsay fires back at Bill Belichick
    Awful Announcing21 hours ago
    George Pickens drama in Steelers locker room was even worse than we thought
    FanSided1 day ago
    Major NFL news leaves reporting scrambling
    Awful Announcing22 hours ago
    Stehpen A. Smith takes brutal shot at Deshaun Watson
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for October 7, 2024: how to watch ALDS tonight
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    Romeo Doubs Reaches Decision on Future With Packers After Meeting
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Jane McManus talks 'terrifying' role editing sportswriting anthology
    Awful Announcing38 minutes ago
    Bill Belichick's Girlfriend, 24, Shares Photos from Their Summer — Including Him in a Taylor Swift Sweatshirt!
    People2 days ago
    Chiefs QB's Wife Shares Exciting News Before Monday Night Football
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    VIDEO: Inactive 49ers Star Dre Greenlaw Was Caught On Camera Attacking Cardinals Player On The Sidelines While Wearing Street Clothes
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Radio legend proven wrong on Jets firing
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Bravo reportedly developing Chiefs WAGs series
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    NHL writer called out for insensitive reference to Johnny Gaudreau
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    New York radio host trashes 'disgusting' Phillies fans
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Fox broadcast reacts to Padre star's troll
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    ESPN's Sisler opens up on parents opioid addiction in new book
    Awful Announcing2 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy