    • Awful Announcing

    ESPN hires NBA insider

    By Ben Axelrod,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yu8yn_0vxblSJj00

    Typically, Shams Charania breaks news about other people’s contracts. Now the longtime NBA insider is breaking some news about himself, revealing on Monday that he is officially joining ESPN.

    “I am honored to join ESPN as the company’s Senior NBA Insider,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide.”

    Charania’s announcement came shortly after Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported negotiations between ESPN and the 30-year-old were “at the 5-yard line.” Such contract talks between the Worldwide Leader and Charania appeared inevitable after Adrian Wojnarowski abruptly retired to take a position on the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball staff last month.

    While Wojnarowski’s retirement seemingly blindsided ESPN — and everyone else — it also came at a somewhat convenient time for the network. That’s because Charania’s contracts with The Athletic, Stadium and FanDuel TV were set to expire, making Woj’s chief rival on the NBA news-breaker beat a free agent.

    Although Charania always appeared to be the most obvious fit to replace his former mentor at the Worldwide Leader, the weeks following Wojnarowski’s retirement saw ESPN’s NFL insider ( Adam Schefter ) and MLB insider ( Jeff Passan ) linked to the position. In his report on Monday, McCarthy stated that Pat McAfee’s public endorsement of Charania — who is regular guest on The Pat McAfee Show — had “elevated” his prospects.

    “Sham Charania’s the answer,” McAfee said shortly after the news of Wojnarowski’s retirement was first announced . “I know there’s conversations happening. People are going to say that this is obviously who we are going to say. But if you take our bias out of this conversation, there’s only one answer, it’s Shams Charania.”

    While it seems dubious that Charania would need McAfee’s endorsement or that it would be factored into such decisions in Bristol, it also couldn’t have hurt having the public support of one of ESPN’s cornerstone talents. All things considered, Charania landing at ESPN post-Wojnarowski always seemed like a matter of not “if” but “when,” with Monday’s announcement providing the answer to that very question.

    [ Shams Charania on X ]

    The post Shams Charania joins ESPN as Senior NBA Insider appeared first on Awful Announcing .

