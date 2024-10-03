Davante Adams roasted by ESPN personality

The biggest news around the NFL right now has to be Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams requesting a trade from the organization.

The Raiders don’t appear opposed to trading Adams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that they would “consider” accepting a trade package that includes a second-round pick and “additional compensation” in return.

As far as where Adams could potentially land, it seems like he would like some familiarity with his next quarterback. On Wednesday, Schefter reported that the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets are high on Adams’ wishlist.

The Saints and the Jets have Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers, respectively, the two quarterbacks that Adams is most familiar with throughout his football career. When it comes to Carr, their relationship dates back to their collegiate days at Fresno State.

There are plenty of other great teams that could seemingly need a No. 1 option at wide receiver. But Adams doesn’t seem ready to let go of his past relationships at the quarterback position.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Right Time with Bomani Jones, Mina Kimes simplified things for viewers at home, comparing Adams to someone who can’t get over their high school sweetheart.

“The way that Davante Adams feels about Derek Carr is like the way some people talk about their high school girlfriends,” the ESPN NFL analyst said. “And they just never get over it. And they are always comparing everyone to their first love. It’s kind of befuddling to the rest of the world. Especially when they show you a picture and you’re like ‘Okay, interesting, you know. She’s really the one that got away, man.’

“Because that man loves that man. He loves him so much that he left Green Bay to play with Derek Carr. And when he left… This is in Davante Adams’ defense. He came there to play with Derek Carr and the Raiders kicked him out. He never got over it. Now, I think he would have gotten over it if the Raiders found a competent quarterback situation. But in any case, it is befuddling to me that he wants to follow him to the ends of the Earth.”

Jones largely agreed with Kimes’ comparison but then broke down why Adams should play with Carr in New Orleans instead of Aaron Rodgers in New York.

“I would actually say this. If I was him, I would rather go to New Orleans right now and play with Derek Carr than go to the Jets and play with Aaron Rodgers,” he said. “Derek Carr is like the high school girlfriend that you talked about that is always the love that you want to get back to. Aaron Rodgers appears to be this girl that he used to holler at for a while. But she ain’t put any new posts up in a couple of years.

“You think that maybe she just wanted to be a little more private about her life. But actually what you don’t realize is it ain’t the same as it was a couple of years ago. You know what I’m saying? You’re gonna pull up there and say ‘Hey, so where is Aaron?’ That couldn’t possibly be Aaron looking all broken down trying to get out that pocket. Not able to do these things like they used to. The Aaron I knew would’ve done something with Garrett Wilson.”

Not only is Bomani Jones comparing Aaron Rodgers to a “broken down” girl that Davante Adams used to “holler at” objectively hilarious. And when you look at what Rodgers has done on the field thus far this season, it checks out.

Again, there are likely several contenders like the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and potentially even the Kansas City Chiefs that would jump at the chance for Adams. But it truly does seem like he would rather get back with one of his two “ex-girlfriends” than move forward.

