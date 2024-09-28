Two Las Vegas radio stations ban Green Day following Billie Joe Armstrong’s comments

Whether about nothing or everything all at once, a pair of Las Vegas radio stations do not have the time to listen to Green Day whine.

At least not anymore.

Following comments about Las Vegas made by Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong during a recent concert, KOMP 92.3 and X 107.5 both decided that Green Day will not be played on their airwaves.

During a concert in San Francisco on Sept. 20, Armstrong voiced some frustration at Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher regarding the team’s pending move to Las Vegas.

“We don’t take no s*** from people like John f***ing Fisher who sold out the Oakland A’s to Las f***ing Vegas,” Fisher said, H/T Phil Mayer of KRON 4 .

Armstrong is far from the only critic of this move . He’s also an Oakland native and Green Day was formed in the East Bay. So, his criticisms are far from shocking.

The line that seemed to trigger the bans came later. “I f****** hate Las Vegas!” he said. “It’s the worst s***hole in America.”

X 107.5 cited that line on its website when announcing the decision to ban Green Day.

“Well, Sin City heard him loud and clear—and X107.5 is not having it,” Slone Terranella of X 107.5 wrote in the statement . “In response to Armstrong’s inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately. Considering he played a pop-up show at Fremont Country Club last year, we’re surprised at his comments. The show was spectacular! But now, Armstrong has crossed a line with Las Vegas locals.

Also cited in the announcement from X 107.5 was a message from midday host, Carlota.

“Maybe he (Billie Joe) should take a look at the city and the people involved in that transaction than talking smack about the city of Las Vegas,” Carlota said during her announcement. “And hey, I hate to say it and as much as the Raiders suck but when they were in Oakland, they were worth a billion or two. Now they’re worth six. It was a good business decision and the A’s want some of that and I don’t blame that.”

KOMP’s announcement, meanwhile, was a lot less detailed. The station posted a photo on its Instagram page with the “not allowed” that you might see when walking into a place that doesn’t allow smoking or other activities. Only, in this case, the activity not allowed is Green Day, as the sign was over a picture of the band.

The post also came with a caption, reading “KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist. It’s not us, Billie…it’s you. #vegas4ever”

[ KRON4.com , x1075lasvegas.com , KOMP 92.3 on Instagram ]

