🍽️ Multiple Clubhouse Food & Hospitality Jobs in Avondale, PA

Avondale’s golf club scene is busy and hiring. If you like a fast-paced kitchen or dining room with steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hartefeld National Golf Club (Invited)

Hartefeld National Golf Club (Invited) Location: Avondale, PA

Type: Part-time (about 25–30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Set up your own station, handle daily prep, and help with everything from soups to desserts in a private club kitchen. Good fit if you have a few years of kitchen experience and want solid hours, a flexible schedule, and a team-focused environment.

Employer: Hartefeld National Golf Club (Invited)

Hartefeld National Golf Club (Invited) Location: Avondale, PA

Type: Full-time (about 30–40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $24.00 – $26.00/hour

Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k), paid time off

Lead daily kitchen operations, oversee line cooks, help with menu development, and keep food quality and costs on track. Great for someone with 2+ years as a Sous Chef who wants leadership responsibility plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Hartefeld National (Invited)

Hartefeld National (Invited) Location: Avondale, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (hourly + tips likely; not stated in posting)

Serve members and guests in the clubhouse, learn the menu, and create a friendly, smooth dining experience. Good for anyone with prior food & beverage service who wants flexible hours in an upscale but relaxed club setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.