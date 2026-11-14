undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 New public art, mural, and cow parade in Avondale Estates
📅 New public art, artist meet-up & cow parade in Avondale
Downtown Avondale Estates is getting a big public art glow-up this fall.
Five utility boxes around downtown now feature new artwork by local and regional artists at spots like Dewey Brown Plaza, Finders Keepers Furnishings, Skips, Olive + Pine, and the BP station.
A community mural by artist Teresa Abboud (Teresa Afternoon) is going up on the MARTA overpass on N. Clarendon Ave near Savage Pizza. Neighbors are helping paint it during a community painting day.
As part of DeKalb County’s “The Cows Are Coming” project, Avondale’s painted cow, Miley, celebrates the city’s history and centennial.
You can:
- Meet cow artist Leah Kellaway on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5:30–6:30 p.m. at the Avondale Art Center.
- Join the parade on Friday, Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. as Miley is walked from the Avondale Arts Center to Dewey Brown Plaza, where she’ll stay for two years. Wear black and white; cowbells provided.
All public art projects are expected to be complete by the end of 2026.
More Info: Public Art Showcases Avondale Estates as a Canvas ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.