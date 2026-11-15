Avondale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from urgent care to behavioral health to pediatric dentistry. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: NextCare

NextCare Location: Avondale, AZ

Type: Part-time (four 12-hour shifts per month, 8 AM–8 PM clinic hours)

(four 12-hour shifts per month, 8 AM–8 PM clinic hours) Pay: $130–$140/hour + bonus, full benefits available

This is a flexible urgent care role with no after-hours tasks, advance monthly schedules, and support from experienced clinical teams. Great fit if you want variety, autonomy, and strong work–life balance while still seeing a broad mix of patients.

Employer: CHOICE Healthcare Services

Location: Avondale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll support pediatric dental care by setting up rooms, taking x-rays, helping with cleanings, and teaching kids good oral hygiene. Role comes with a comprehensive benefits package and a fun, supportive team, ideal if you like working with children and already have AZ X-ray, BLS, and coronal polish certifications.

Employer: Community Bridges, Inc. (CBI)

Location: Avondale, AZ

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: Not listed; shift differentials (10% weeknights, 15% weekend days, 30% weekend nights)

Work on a multidisciplinary team in an integrated behavioral health setting, caring for patients in crisis, with substance use disorders, or mental illness. CBI offers 5 weeks PTO, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, and lots of training and growth if you’re building a long-term nursing career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.