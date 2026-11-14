Avondale’s food and hotel scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: 85C Bakery Cafe

85C Bakery Cafe Location: Avondale, AZ 85392

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $17.25 – $18.25 per hour + monthly performance bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, employee discount & free bakery items, 401(k), leadership development, promotion from within

Lead a busy bakery café shift, coach the team, and keep both the front and back of house running smoothly. Good fit if you have some food/retail experience and want a clear path into store management.

Employer: Taco Bell

Taco Bell Location: Avondale, AZ

Type: Likely part-time or full-time , flexible shifts (day, night, late night)

Likely , flexible shifts (day, night, late night) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Benefits: Promote-from-within culture, training and mentorship, tuition reimbursement & scholarships, health and wellness programs, 401(k), big-brand discounts and perks

Fast-paced counter and kitchen role taking orders, making food, and keeping the restaurant clean and stocked. Great if you’re at least 16, want flexible hours, and like the idea of growing your career while you work.

Employer: Sunridge Hotel Group

Sunridge Hotel Group Location: Avondale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Overnight hotel role that mixes front desk service with end-of-day accounting and safety checks. You’ll check in guests, run night audit reports, set up breakfast, and help keep the lobby and common areas tidy—ideal if you’re dependable and like quieter night shifts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.