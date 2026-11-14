Avondale’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to growing local companies. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Avondale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early morning role keeping the store stocked, clean, and ready for shoppers at a major off-price retailer. Expect lots of movement (lifting, bending, walking) and a mix of stocking, basic cashier work, and customer help.

Employer: Staci / Paxon Fulfillment

Location: Avondale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00–$26.00 per hour

Front-line support role in a fast-growing 3PL/fulfillment company, focused on business clients (not a call center). You’ll manage orders, shipments, billing, and inventory questions, with a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Location: Avondale, AZ (Gateway Pavilions)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time leadership role where you help run shifts, open/close the store, and coach the team while creating a fun, fragrance-filled shopping experience. Perks include 40% discount, free product, DailyPay access, and tuition-free education options for eligible associates.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Avondale tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.