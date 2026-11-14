Healthcare hiring is steady in Avondale, AZ right now, with options for both flexible part‑time work and stable full‑time careers.

Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda) Location: Avondale, AZ

Type: Part-time (4–6 hour shifts, 3+ days/week , includes weekends/holidays)

(4–6 hour shifts, , includes weekends/holidays) Pay: $17.00/hour starting

Help screen plasma donors, take vitals, answer phones, and support basic phlebotomy in a fast‑paced center. Good fit if you want flexible extra income, paid training, and solid benefits with a global healthcare company.

Employer: Phoenix Children's

Location: Avondale, AZ

Type: Part-time (Saturdays, days/evenings, 11:00am–11:30pm)

(Saturdays, days/evenings, 11:00am–11:30pm) Category: Child Life / Teachers

Support kids and families through hospital stays with therapeutic play, education, and coping strategies. Great for certified child life professionals who want to focus on emotional support and development in a leading pediatric health system.

Employer: TEAM 4 Kids Pediatric Therapy

Location: Avondale / Surprise / Peoria, AZ (clinic-based)

(clinic-based) Type: Full-time

Highlights: Relocation/sign-on bonus up to $8,000, 4‑day work week, monthly bonuses

Clinic‑based pediatric OT assistant role with individual and group sessions, strong training, and no in‑home travel. Comes with paid medical/dental, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and unlimited CEUs for therapists who want to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.