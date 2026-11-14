Avondale has some solid education roles open right now, from hands-on tech training to virtual literacy support and school-based recess help.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Location: Avondale, AZ (on campus)

(on campus) Salary: $35–$37/hour

Type: Full-time

Teach future aviation maintenance techs using your real-world experience. Weekends are off, there’s paid training, strong benefits (health, vision, dental, retirement match, PTO, parental leave, pet insurance), and a tuition waiver for you and immediate family after 6 months. FAA A&P license and 4 years of experience required; no prior teaching experience needed.

Employer: Alpha School / Unbound Academy

Location: Avondale, AZ (remote-first, hybrid in AZ as needed)

Salary: $60,000/year (weekly pay)

Type: Full-time, W2

Work with grades 3–8 students online, running small-group and 1:1 reading interventions focused on fluency and comprehension. Role is data-driven with lots of autonomy, and you’ll support students with dyslexia and related reading needs. Requires a bachelor’s in education/literacy (or similar), reading intervention certification, dyslexia/structured literacy training, and at least 2 years of intervention experience.

Employer: Sun Valley Academy

Location: Avondale, AZ

Salary: $17/hour

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 10:15 AM–1:15 PM)

Help keep recess safe, fun, and organized for students at this charter school. You’ll supervise outdoors, support positive behavior, and watch for safety issues. Great fit if you enjoy being active and working with kids; requires a high school diploma, 1 year of experience with children, and a valid Arizona IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.