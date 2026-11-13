Avondale neighbors are sharing a few helpful free deals this week. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: 6 month old male dog ("sweet baby boy")

Location: Coldwater Springs, Avondale, AZ

Source: Nextdoor

This young pup came back to his previous home after his family had a housing issue. He has been raised around cats, dogs, and kids and is used to being handled and loved. The poster notes he still needs to be neutered, so plan for that vet visit if you adopt him.

If you’re looking to add a friendly dog to your family and can give him a stable home, this could be a great match.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Not Actually Free: "Inspired by purses" (Facebook)

The "Inspired by purses" listing in Avondale on Facebook Marketplace says "Dm me for price", so it is not a free item and isn’t included as a freebie.

Not Actually Free: "Licensed Plumber!" (Facebook)

The "Licensed Plumber!" post in Avondale on Facebook Marketplace says "DM FOR THE PRICE", so this is a paid service, not a free deal.

Free items and pet rehoming offers can go very fast, so if you’re interested, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.