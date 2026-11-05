Goodyear Farms Cemetery gains national recognition

The Goodyear Farms Historic Cemetery in Avondale has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, recognizing its role as the final resting place for Mexican farm laborers from the early 1900s, including many who died in the 1918 influenza pandemic. This is the second site in Avondale on the national register, after Monument Hill, which was added in 2002. The cemetery remains active for eligible families and serves as the site of Avondale’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Avondale, AZ