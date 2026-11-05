🏥 Avondale AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Avondale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to home health. Here are a few solid roles if you want steady work and room to grow.

Employer: NextCare

NextCare Location: Avondale, AZ

Salary: $130–$140/hour + bonus

Type: Part-Time (four 12-hour shifts per month; clinic open 8 AM–8 PM, 7 days/week)

Fast-paced urgent care with no after-hours tasks, flexible scheduling, and a full benefits package even for part-time. Good fit if you like variety, autonomy, and working with all ages in a well-supported clinic.

Employer: Home Sweet Home Health

Location: Based in Avondale, AZ ; serving Glendale, Peoria, Surprise & nearby areas

Based in ; serving Glendale, Peoria, Surprise & nearby areas Salary: Pay-per-visit ($85–$125/visit), up to $103,500/year based on productivity

Type: Full-Time, Part-Time, or Per Diem

One-on-one care in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time. Great if you want independence, strong earning potential, and meaningful rehab work in the community.

Employer: Arizona Family Dental

Location: Avondale, AZ

Salary: $22–$27/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-Time and Part-Time options (Mon–Thu)

Dentist-owned, growing practice looking for patient-focused team players who want to stay and grow long term. Offers 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and lots of learning for assistants with at least 1 year of experience and X-ray certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.