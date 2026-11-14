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Avon Park
🚧 Anoka Avenue sidewalk and paving work starts Nov. 16
12 days ago
🚧 Anoka Avenue construction starts November 16
The City of Avon Park is starting work on Anoka Avenue soon.
- Concrete demolition and sidewalk improvements will begin Monday, November 16, 2026.
- Roadway paving is scheduled to start November 30, 2026.
The city expects only minimal traffic disruptions, but you should still use caution when driving or walking through the Anoka Avenue area while this work is underway.
The city says they will share more updates as the project moves forward.
More Info: 🚧 Anoka Avenue Project Update! 🚧 | Avon Park FL
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