🚧 Anoka Avenue construction starts November 16

The City of Avon Park is starting work on Anoka Avenue soon.

Concrete demolition and sidewalk improvements will begin Monday, November 16, 2026 .

will begin . Roadway paving is scheduled to start November 30, 2026.

The city expects only minimal traffic disruptions, but you should still use caution when driving or walking through the Anoka Avenue area while this work is underway.

The city says they will share more updates as the project moves forward.