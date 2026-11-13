The City of Avon Park has set trash and yard waste pickup days by route. For Routes 1, 4, 7, and 8, garbage is collected on Monday and Thursday, with bulk and yard waste on Monday. For Routes 2, 3, 5, 6, and 9, garbage is collected on Tuesday and Friday, with bulk and yard waste on Tuesday; bulk and yard waste are picked up on alternating weeks, so residents should check the city’s solid waste calendar and route map to confirm their exact pickup dates.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Avon Park