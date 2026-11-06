Water outage and boil notice in part of Avon Park

A water service outage is affecting homes in a mapped area of Avon Park, and crews are working to restore service as soon as possible. A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all homes in the affected area; until further notice, residents should boil all water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes for at least one minute at a rolling boil, or use bottled water instead. The notice will stay in place until the problem is fixed and tests show the water is safe; questions can be directed to Jonathan Delgado, Chief Plant Operator, at 863-443-1806.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Avon Park