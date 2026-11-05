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Avon Park

Water service outage in Avon Park area

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpbkT_1Gp4RAcn00

Water service is currently out in part of Avon Park, in the area shown on the city’s outage map. City crews are working to fix the problem and restore water service as soon as possible, and more updates will be shared as they are available.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Avon Park

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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