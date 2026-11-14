Avon’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive

Christian Brothers Automotive Location: Avon, OH (1110 Nagel Road)

Salary: Up to $65,000/year for highly qualified candidates

for highly qualified candidates Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7am–6pm (weekends off)

Help guests through the full repair process, keep them updated, and build long-term relationships. Standout perks include weekends off, paid vacation/holidays, healthcare benefits, ongoing training, and a modern shop environment.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5066

Walmart Supercenter #5066 Location: 35901 Chester Rd, Avon, OH 44011

Salary: $20–$33/hour plus potential premiums and incentives

plus potential premiums and incentives Type: Full-time

Lead the food and consumables area, from stocking to seasonal displays, while taking care of customers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5066

Walmart Supercenter #5066 Location: 35901 Chester Rd, Avon, OH 44011

Salary: $15–$28/hour plus potential premiums and incentives

plus potential premiums and incentives Type: Full-time, mid-shift and closing

Support customers who bring in their vehicles while they shop, and help keep the Auto Care Center running smoothly. Offers the same strong benefits, PTO, and education perks as other Walmart roles, with room to grow your skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.