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Avon
🛒 Avon, OH Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Avon’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
Automotive Service Advisor / Writer – Up To $65K & Weekends Off
- Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive
- Location: Avon, OH (1110 Nagel Road)
- Salary: Up to $65,000/year for highly qualified candidates
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7am–6pm (weekends off)
- Help guests through the full repair process, keep them updated, and build long-term relationships. Standout perks include weekends off, paid vacation/holidays, healthcare benefits, ongoing training, and a modern shop environment.
Food/Consumables Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5066
- Location: 35901 Chester Rd, Avon, OH 44011
- Salary: $20–$33/hour plus potential premiums and incentives
- Type: Full-time
- Lead the food and consumables area, from stocking to seasonal displays, while taking care of customers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Auto Care Center Service Writer
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5066
- Location: 35901 Chester Rd, Avon, OH 44011
- Salary: $15–$28/hour plus potential premiums and incentives
- Type: Full-time, mid-shift and closing
- Support customers who bring in their vehicles while they shop, and help keep the Auto Care Center running smoothly. Offers the same strong benefits, PTO, and education perks as other Walmart roles, with room to grow your skills.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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