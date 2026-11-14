Healthcare hiring is steady in Avon, OH right now, with options for both early-career caregivers and experienced physicians. Here are a few solid roles worth a quick look.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital Location: Avon, OH

Type: Full-time, night shift (7:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)

Pay: $18.25 – $24.95/hour

Work on the 3rd Floor Complex Medical Care unit with cardiac, respiratory, wound care, renal, endocrine, GI, and post-op patients. Great fit for nursing students, new caregivers, or STNAs looking to grow in a Magnet-designated hospital with clear paths for advancement and skills training.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

(an Amazon company) Location: French Creek Square clinic, Avon, OH (Cleveland area)

Type: Per diem / casual, 8–23 patient care hours per week

Pay: $135.00/hour

Primary care role seeing a mix of acute, chronic, and wellness visits, with some telehealth and strong tech support (EHR laptop, UpToDate). Ideal for board-certified family medicine physicians who want flexible hours, malpractice covered, and to be part of a modern, team-based primary care model.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.