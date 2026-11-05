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Avon
🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Warehouse Jobs in Avon, Ohio
2 days ago
Avon’s industrial side is busy right now—especially in tape and aerospace parts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
Pack Oper Gr 2, 2nd Shift (Mon–Thu 3:00pm–1:30am)
- Employer: Shurtape Industrial
- Location: Avon, OH
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4×10s, Mon–Thu)
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs complex tape converting machines, handles setups and changeovers, and helps lead the work-center team. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can lift 50 lbs, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).
Pack Oper Gr 1, 3rd Shift (Fri–Sun 6:00am–6:30pm)
- Employer: Shurtape Industrial
- Location: Avon, OH
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (weekend 12-hour shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Operate packaging machines, pack finished product, and keep quality and safety on point. Great if you like a weekend-heavy schedule, can stand all day, lift 50 lbs, and want full benefits with fewer days on-site.
Selector 6:00am–4:30pm Mon–Thu
- Employer: Shurtape Technologies, LLC
- Location: Avon, OH
- Type: Full-time, day shift (4×10s, Mon–Thu)
- Salary: Not listed
Pick and assemble customer orders, do some light value-added work, and run a motorized pallet jack using RF scanners. Good for someone who likes warehouse work, steady daytime hours, and can handle lifting 50 lbs in a busy logistics center.
Assembly Operator
- Employer: Re:Build / Cutting Dynamics LLC
- Location: Avon, OH (facility serves Avon/Avon Lake area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Assemble aerospace components using hardware like rivets, screws, and inserts while keeping your area organized and paperwork accurate. Great if you have a high school diploma/GED, basic math and inspection skills, and want to grow with a company focused on advanced manufacturing.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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