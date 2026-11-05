🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Warehouse Jobs in Avon, Ohio

Avon’s industrial side is busy right now—especially in tape and aerospace parts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Shurtape Industrial

Shurtape Industrial Location: Avon, OH

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (4×10s, Mon–Thu)

, 2nd shift (4×10s, Mon–Thu) Salary: Not listed

This role runs complex tape converting machines, handles setups and changeovers, and helps lead the work-center team. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can lift 50 lbs, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

Employer: Shurtape Industrial

Shurtape Industrial Location: Avon, OH

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (weekend 12-hour shifts)

, 3rd shift (weekend 12-hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Operate packaging machines, pack finished product, and keep quality and safety on point. Great if you like a weekend-heavy schedule, can stand all day, lift 50 lbs, and want full benefits with fewer days on-site.

Employer: Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Location: Avon, OH

Type: Full-time , day shift (4×10s, Mon–Thu)

, day shift (4×10s, Mon–Thu) Salary: Not listed

Pick and assemble customer orders, do some light value-added work, and run a motorized pallet jack using RF scanners. Good for someone who likes warehouse work, steady daytime hours, and can handle lifting 50 lbs in a busy logistics center.

Employer: Re:Build / Cutting Dynamics LLC

Location: Avon, OH (facility serves Avon/Avon Lake area)

(facility serves Avon/Avon Lake area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assemble aerospace components using hardware like rivets, screws, and inserts while keeping your area organized and paperwork accurate. Great if you have a high school diploma/GED, basic math and inspection skills, and want to grow with a company focused on advanced manufacturing.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.