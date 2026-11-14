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🚨 Avon & State Police find 136 violations in truck safety sweep
🚨 Joint truck safety crackdown in Avon found 136 violations
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Avon Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section ran a joint commercial truck enforcement operation in Avon.
During the operation, officers:
- Weighed 150 commercial vehicles
- Conducted 45 inspections
- Found 136 violations
- Placed 7 trucks and 11 drivers out of service
- Issued $3,785 in fines
Violations included drivers without licenses or medical certificates, unregistered trucks, a truck operating after a failed safety audit, a vehicle missing brakes, and one truck so overloaded it had to be offloaded.
If you see unsafe or improper commercial vehicle activity, call Avon Police at 508-583-6677 or Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2300. For emergencies, call 911.
More Info: Avon Police Partner with State Police to Conduct J...
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