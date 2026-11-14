🚨 Joint truck safety crackdown in Avon found 136 violations

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Avon Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section ran a joint commercial truck enforcement operation in Avon.

During the operation, officers:

Weighed 150 commercial vehicles

commercial vehicles Conducted 45 inspections

inspections Found 136 violations

violations Placed 7 trucks and 11 drivers out of service

trucks and drivers out of service Issued $3,785 in fines

Violations included drivers without licenses or medical certificates, unregistered trucks, a truck operating after a failed safety audit, a vehicle missing brakes, and one truck so overloaded it had to be offloaded.

If you see unsafe or improper commercial vehicle activity, call Avon Police at 508-583-6677 or Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2300. For emergencies, call 911.