Avon’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in specialty coatings and aerospace. If you’ve got a technical sales background, there are a couple of strong roles to check out.

Employer: PPG

PPG Location: Avon, MA (covering CT, ME, MA, NH, VT )

(covering ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Strong base + sales incentive/bonus (exact range not listed)

You’ll manage a multi-state territory selling protective and marine coatings, working with distributors and end customers across the Northeast. This is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of sales experience, know the protective coatings space, and are comfortable with up to 50% overnight travel and using your own car with mileage reimbursement.

Employer: PPG

PPG Location: Avon, MA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400–$130,000 base + up to 25% annual bonus

On-site strategic sales role focused on microwave and freespace materials for mainly military aerospace customers. You’ll own key accounts, lead global growth plans, and work closely with technical teams—ideal if you have 8+ years in EMI/RF materials, 5+ years in customer-facing roles, and can obtain secret clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—PPG often posts related roles in the same area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.