Avon Lake is busy on the engineering side right now, especially in chemicals and manufacturing. If you’ve got electrical or mechanical skills, there are a few solid full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation Location: Avon Lake, OH (on-site, 1st shift )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead plant-wide power distribution projects and act as the electrical subject matter expert for a major chemical manufacturing site. You’ll own capital project design, reliability upgrades, and electrical safety programs for transformers, switchgear, MCCs, VFDs, and more.

Employer: The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation Location: Avon Lake, OH (on-site, 1st shift )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and run the mechanical integrity program for pressure vessels, piping, tanks, and heat exchangers at a specialty chemicals plant. This role mixes RBI/FFS work, API/OSHA compliance, and small capital projects tied to reliability and asset health.

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC

Location: Avon Lake, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early-career mechanical role (about 1–3 years’ experience) focused on SolidWorks/AutoCAD design, drawings, and hands-on support from prototype through production. Good fit if you like CAD work, solving shop-floor issues, and improving manufacturing processes.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.