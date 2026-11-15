Looking for a new feline friend in Avon, IN? These adoptable cats are waiting at Misty Eyes Animal Center for someone special to take them home.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Misty Eyes Animal Center

Phone: (317) 858-8022

Cindy is a young cream-colored kitten with a soft medium coat and a bright future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Cindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Misty Eyes Animal Center

Phone: (317) 858-8022

“Queen” Carol loves to lounge on her throne (the famous grey donut bed) and watch over everyone in Kitty City. She came to the shelter very pregnant, raised her kittens, and even co-parented with another cat mom. Carol enjoys watching birds on “cat TV”, gets along with other cats, and is playful and smart, especially with interactive toys. After playtime, she’ll ask for pets and then find a sunny spot for a nap.

👉 Meet Carol and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Misty Eyes Animal Center

Phone: (317) 858-8022

Thackery is a goofy, high-energy kitten who loves to do “parkour” off furniture and walls. He’ll do best with another kitty friend to play with and will need plenty of scratchers in the home. His start to life wasn’t easy, so he’s still a bit unsure about people, but he’s warming up to his foster with the help of tasty snacks. Thackery will need a patient adopter who can give him time, space, and gentle encouragement.

👉 Meet Thackery and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Avon area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Misty Eyes Animal Center at (317) 858-8022 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.