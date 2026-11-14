🏛️ Avon RDC meeting: invoices, road safety design & member terms

The Avon Redevelopment Commission will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:00 pm at Avon Town Hall, 6570 East US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123. The meeting will start with roll call and making sure enough members are present to do business.

They will decide whether to approve the October 19, 2026 meeting minutes (posted online) and review invoices from Daystar Directional Drilling, FSG Corp, and United Consulting for payment.

Under new business, the Commission will look at a design contract for the Avon Village Parkway Safety Improvement project at Avon Village Parkway and Eden Gate Drive, using a revised “Crossroad Proposal” document. They will also handle an RDC Compliance Report and work through several signature items listed by document number, then adjourn. The next meeting is planned for December 21, 2026.

Current members and terms:

Bob Culler , Dave Kauffman , Bill Reed – appointed by the Council President, terms 1/2026–12/2026

, , – appointed by the Council President, terms John Hanks , Shelby Farthing – appointed by the Town Council, terms 1/2026–12/2026

, – appointed by the Town Council, terms Sheila Glass – appointed by the Council President (School Board), term 1/2024–12/2026

For accessibility help, residents should contact the Town Administrative Offices at 317-272-0948 or visit avonindiana.gov at least 48 hours before the meeting. The Town’s vision: “Avon is a safe, vibrant community for active families and thriving businesses.”