🏛️ Avon RDA meeting: invoices, bonds & compliance report

The Avon Redevelopment Authority (RDA) will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:30 pm at Avon Town Hall, 6570 E US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123.

The meeting will start with roll call and a check that enough members are present to do business. Then there will be a public comment period for people to speak on items that are on the agenda but not part of a public hearing, or on other matters under the Council’s authority.

The RDA will:

Consider approval of the October 19, 2026 meeting minutes (posted online)

meeting minutes (posted online) Review and vote on paying invoices from American Structurepoint, Flemming Interior Group, Garmong, Hylant, Kimball International, Proactive Networking, and Veridus Group

Review bond statements

Hear and discuss an RDA Compliance Report as new business

as new business Complete any needed signatures before adjourning

The agenda is organized into numbered items 1–8, with subitems such as 4.1–4.7, each tied to supporting documents.

The Town repeats its vision: “Avon is a safe, vibrant community for active families and thriving businesses.” The next RDA meeting is planned for 12/21/2026.

Anyone needing an auxiliary aid, communication help, or a policy modification to take part in a Town program or meeting should contact the Town Administrative Offices at least 48 hours before the event.

Current RDA members are Bob Culler, Shelby Farthing, and John Hanks, serving 1/2026–12/2028.