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🏛️ Avon RDA Nov. 16 meeting: invoices, bonds & compliance
🏛️ Avon RDA meeting: invoices, bonds & compliance report
The Avon Redevelopment Authority (RDA) will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:30 pm at Avon Town Hall, 6570 E US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123.
The meeting will start with roll call and a check that enough members are present to do business. Then there will be a public comment period for people to speak on items that are on the agenda but not part of a public hearing, or on other matters under the Council’s authority.
The RDA will:
- Consider approval of the October 19, 2026 meeting minutes (posted online)
- Review and vote on paying invoices from American Structurepoint, Flemming Interior Group, Garmong, Hylant, Kimball International, Proactive Networking, and Veridus Group
- Review bond statements
- Hear and discuss an RDA Compliance Report as new business
- Complete any needed signatures before adjourning
The agenda is organized into numbered items 1–8, with subitems such as 4.1–4.7, each tied to supporting documents.
The Town repeats its vision: “Avon is a safe, vibrant community for active families and thriving businesses.” The next RDA meeting is planned for 12/21/2026.
Anyone needing an auxiliary aid, communication help, or a policy modification to take part in a Town program or meeting should contact the Town Administrative Offices at least 48 hours before the event.
Current RDA members are Bob Culler, Shelby Farthing, and John Hanks, serving 1/2026–12/2028.
More Info: https://www.avonindiana.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/...
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