Looking for a sweet new feline friend in Avon? These young cats are waiting at Misty Eyes Animal Center for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Misty Eyes Animal Center

Phone: (317) 858-8022

Bugsy is a young brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of family life.

👉 Meet Bugsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Misty Eyes Animal Center

Phone: (317) 858-8022

Charlee is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl with a mostly brown/chocolate coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good habits from the start.

👉 Meet Charlee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Misty Eyes Animal Center

Phone: (317) 858-8022

Fergie is an orange/red Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a calm, loving home that can give her plenty of attention and play.

👉 Meet Fergie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Avon, IN and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Misty Eyes Animal Center or calling (317) 858-8022 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.