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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Loving Homes in Avon, Indiana
Looking for a sweet new feline friend in Avon? These young cats are waiting at Misty Eyes Animal Center for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
Bugsy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Misty Eyes Animal Center
- Phone: (317) 858-8022
Bugsy is a young brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of family life.
👉 Meet Bugsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Misty Eyes Animal Center
- Phone: (317) 858-8022
Charlee is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl with a mostly brown/chocolate coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good habits from the start.
👉 Meet Charlee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fergie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Misty Eyes Animal Center
- Phone: (317) 858-8022
Fergie is an orange/red Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s young, curious, and ready to settle into a calm, loving home that can give her plenty of attention and play.
👉 Meet Fergie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Avon, IN and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Misty Eyes Animal Center or calling (317) 858-8022 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.