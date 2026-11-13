Avon’s retail and food spots are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2786

Walmart Supercenter #2786 Location: 9500 E US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33 per hour + performance incentives and possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hour)

Lead the Home department team, greet shoppers, and keep displays looking sharp. Comes with a big-company benefits package: health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Avon, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role handling guest payments and helping keep the restaurant running smoothly. They prefer folks with restaurant/retail experience, strong communication skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Employer: Not Yo Mama's Meal Prep

Location: Avon, IN

Type: Part-time (more hours in peak season)

(more hours in peak season) Pay: $15.00 per hour

Ring up customers, print orders, and help organize delivery routes, with some light food prep. Open availability is needed, with typical shifts Mon–Thu ~12:45–6 pm and Sun 12–6:30 pm, and more hours Jan–Apr; includes an employee discount.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking questions in your interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.