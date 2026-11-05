📣 Several Sales & Marketing Jobs Hiring Now in Avon, Indiana

Avon’s sales scene is busy right now, from flexible side gigs to full-time leadership roles at a local dealership.

Here are a few solid options if you like talking with people and driving results.

Employer: Mosaic North America (Mosaic Flex Staffing – Acosta Group)

Mosaic North America (Mosaic Flex Staffing – Acosta Group) Location: Avon, IN (inside a national big-box electronics retailer)

(inside a national big-box electronics retailer) Salary: $24.00/hr + paid training

Type: Part-time, continuity program (1-hour visit every 8 weeks)

Highlights: Great side gig if you want extra income without a big time commitment. You’ll chat with shoppers about a major electronics brand, train store staff, tidy displays, and submit quick reports using your smartphone.

Employer: Champion Chevrolet of Avon

Location: Avon, IN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time Highlights: Lead a team of about six reps handling reception, service scheduling, and internet sales. You’ll set daily plans, track performance, report metrics, and help grow both sales and service business for a busy local dealership.

Employer: Champion Chevrolet of Avon

Location: Avon, IN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time Highlights: Senior role for experienced auto sales leaders. You’ll manage sales consultants, hit unit and profit goals, run training and meetings, and oversee showroom standards and inventory planning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.