🏥 Avon, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles Open

Avon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and allied health travelers. If you’re open to contracts or a stable full-time role, there’s good money and solid benefits on the table right now.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Avon, IN (travel role at a local facility)

(travel role at a local facility) Salary: Up to $2,202 per week

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

Operate CT scanners, work closely with radiologists, and deliver high-quality imaging on a 13-week assignment. This role comes with day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, PTO, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Avon, IN (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Salary: $2,014–$2,210 per week

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 3x12s, night shift)

Med/Surg RN contract at a Level 1 trauma hospital using Cerner, with night shifts and typical ratios of 5–6 patients. Aya offers day-one premium benefits, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, paid sick time, and CEUs, plus help with IN or compact license and fast starts.

Employer: TruHealth (part of American Health Partners)

(part of American Health Partners) Location: Avon, IN (nursing homes / assisted living)

(nursing homes / assisted living) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Provide primary and geriatric care to long-term care residents enrolled in special Medicare Advantage plans. This role offers a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, CEU allowance with extra PTO, DEA reimbursement, and the chance to practice with real autonomy in a team-based model.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Avon, IN

Salary: $2,074–$2,183 per week

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts)

13-week X-Ray Tech contract with solid weekly pay and daytime hours. Ideal if you have 2+ years of recent X-ray experience and want to boost income while working at a leading facility, with a recruiter team that can line up future travel assignments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and can often tweak start dates or units.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.