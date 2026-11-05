🚌 Avon, IN Driving Jobs With Multiple Local Routes & Home Time

Avon has some solid driving options right now, from CDL local routes to non‑CDL box truck work. If you like being on the road but still sleeping in your own bed, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Avon, IN

Type: Full-time, Local / Home Daily

Salary: Average annual earnings: $86,000 (activity-based pay)

Local Class A role in J.B. Hunt’s Dedicated Contract Services unit, hauling for a single customer so routes are consistent and you’re home every day. Pay includes mileage ($0.620 CPM), detention, holiday, stop, tarping, training, and safety pay, plus safety bonus opportunities and paid online orientation.

Benefits: PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, mental health and family planning support, parental leave, holiday pay, and more. Requires Class A CDL and 6+ months trucking experience.

Employer: KSI Collision Parts

Location: Avon, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 7:00pm–5:00am (8–10 hour shifts, volume-based)

Drive a 26ft box truck moving auto parts between warehouses and shipping centers. You’ll handle loading/unloading, follow set routes, complete delivery paperwork, and do pre/post-trip inspections while keeping the truck clean and organized.

Requirements: At least 21 years old, valid driver’s license, DOT medical card, experience with a 26ft box truck or similar, able to lift up to 50 lbs, and work some 2am–12pm shifts when needed.

Benefits: PTO, paid holidays, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, employer-paid life insurance (up to $50,000), HSA contribution, referral bonus, and employee discounts.

If one of these fits your experience, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.