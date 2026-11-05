🏥 Avon, CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Healthcare hiring around Avon, CT is steady right now, with options from hands-on imaging work to leadership roles in nursing. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Danbury, CT (posted for Avon area)

(posted for Avon area) Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Work with seniors in skilled nursing and long‑term care, focusing on urology (UTIs, kidney stones, prostate issues, and more). Strong pay, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, malpractice), and a mission-driven team that lets you build long-term patient relationships.

Employer: CivicMinds, Inc

Location: Avon, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead all nursing operations in a long‑term care or skilled nursing setting. This role is ideal if you’re an RN with leadership experience who wants to shape care standards, mentor staff, and drive quality improvement while enjoying solid benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Medix™

Location: Avon, CT

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Compensation: Up to $2,528/week (based on 34 hours)

Schedule: Mon–Thu 3 pm–9 pm, Fri 7 am–5 pm, no on-call

Short-term contract at an outpatient imaging center, working with GE systems and an open magnet unit. Great if you have 2+ years of MRI experience and want strong weekly pay, steady hours, and no call.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.