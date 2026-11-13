Avilla’s construction scene is busy, and Groundworks is hiring for hands-on roles with clear paths to move up. If you like physical work, being outside, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Groundworks

Groundworks Location: Avilla, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $17.59/hour (Indiana range)

Entry-level field role where you help install foundation and water management systems on homes and buildings. Expect digging, trench back-filling, crawl space work, and hauling up to 50 lbs, with tools, truck, and Red Wing boots provided, plus bonus per job, benefits, PTO, and strong promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: Groundworks

Groundworks Location: Avilla, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour (Indiana range)

Step-up role for someone with construction or home services experience who’s ready to help lead a crew and manage jobsites. You’ll work beside a Foreman, assign tasks, handle paperwork, drive company vehicles, and still work in the field, with leadership training, bonuses, benefits, PTO, and a clear path to Foreman.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.