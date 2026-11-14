Healthcare hiring is steady in Aventura, especially around the hospital and specialty clinics. If you’re in patient care or imaging, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

HCA Florida Aventura Hospital Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the RN on a behavioral health unit with Q15 safety checks, room searches, and help during psychiatric emergencies. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, can get BLS and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention within 30 days, and want strong HCA benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time travel contract (13–26 weeks)

Pay: Up to $2,577 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

Cath Lab Tech travel assignment with 40 hours/week, day shifts, and day-1 medical, dental, vision plus 401(k) and weekly or daily pay. Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want aggressive pay packages with stipends for lodging and meals if you qualify.

Employer: HCA Florida Heart Specialists (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based MA role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, assist with minor procedures, and handle calls; MA certification is required (or obtained soon after hire), and you get full HCA benefits and tuition/loan support.

Employer: Mount Sinai Medical Center

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $15,000

Hospital-based X-ray role doing general and specialty imaging, assisting radiologists, and helping train new techs. Requires ARRT registration, Florida General Radiographer license, BLS, and about 1 year of radiology experience, with strong benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Dade / Aventura, FL area

Type: Local contract (36 hrs/week)

Pay: Up to $56/hour

Local OR RN contract with 36 hours/week, weekly direct deposit, 401(k), and quarterly bonus potential. You’ll need 1+ year acute care experience, the usual OR certifications, and flexibility for every other weekend, call, and holidays.

Employer: HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside role helping with vitals, mobility, hygiene, and room safety while supporting RNs. Requires HS diploma/GED and BLS within 30 days, and comes with HCA’s full benefits, PTO, and education support.

Employer: HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Acts as a liaison for inpatient rehab, doing on-site evaluations, coordinating admissions, and promoting rehab services. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, BLS, and be licensed as an RN, OT, PT, or SLP, plus at least 1 year of experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers post similar roles often, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.