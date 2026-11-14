Aventura’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens and good perks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Location: Aventura, FL (19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 936)

(19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 936) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $17.00/hour + tips (up to ~$3/hr)

Why it’s appealing: Award-winning Asian-inspired spot, tips for all back-of-house, and solid benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and referral bonuses. Night, weekend, and holiday shifts needed; 1 year cooking experience required.

Employer: Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Location: Aventura, FL (19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 936)

(19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 936) Type: Not listed (in-person kitchen role)

Not listed (in-person kitchen role) Pay: From $20.00/hour + tips (up to ~$2/hr)

Why it’s appealing: Hands-on sushi role at a busy, well-known restaurant with growth opportunities and benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement). 1 year sushi experience preferred; day and night shifts available.

Employer: Pura Vida Miami

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Join a growing, health-focused brand cooking simple, wholesome food. Offers medical, dental, vision, discounted meals, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities; ideal if you have 1–2 years kitchen experience and like fast-paced work.

Employer: Eataly

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time (overnight-focused)

Full-time (overnight-focused) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Lead bread and focaccia production at a major Italian food marketplace, with chances to train others and manage bakery operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, 401(k) with match, bonuses, free daily family meal, and discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.