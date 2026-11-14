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Aventura
🍽️ Multiple Aventura Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Pay
2 days ago
Aventura’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens and good perks, these roles are worth a look.
Prep Cook – Pubbelly Sushi
- Employer: Pubbelly Sushi
- Location: Aventura, FL (19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 936)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour + tips (up to ~$3/hr)
- Why it’s appealing: Award-winning Asian-inspired spot, tips for all back-of-house, and solid benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and referral bonuses. Night, weekend, and holiday shifts needed; 1 year cooking experience required.
Sushi Cook – Pubbelly Sushi
- Employer: Pubbelly Sushi
- Location: Aventura, FL (19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 936)
- Type: Not listed (in-person kitchen role)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour + tips (up to ~$2/hr)
- Why it’s appealing: Hands-on sushi role at a busy, well-known restaurant with growth opportunities and benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement). 1 year sushi experience preferred; day and night shifts available.
Line Cook – Pura Vida Miami
- Employer: Pura Vida Miami
- Location: Aventura, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Join a growing, health-focused brand cooking simple, wholesome food. Offers medical, dental, vision, discounted meals, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities; ideal if you have 1–2 years kitchen experience and like fast-paced work.
Overnight Lead Bread Baker – Eataly
- Employer: Eataly
- Location: Aventura, FL
- Type: Full-time (overnight-focused)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Lead bread and focaccia production at a major Italian food marketplace, with chances to train others and manage bakery operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, 401(k) with match, bonuses, free daily family meal, and discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same spot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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