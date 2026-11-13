Holiday hiring is in full swing around Aventura, with big brands adding extra help for the rush and one solid full-time role with strong pay and benefits.

Here are a few standout customer service and retail openings right now:

Employer: L'OCCITANE Group (B Corp)

L'OCCITANE Group (B Corp) Location: Aventura, FL – Aventura Mall

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find skincare, body care, and fragrance gifts in a warm, high-end boutique setting. Great if you love beauty products, enjoy talking with people, and want a flexible, short-term holiday job.

Employer: TORY BURCH

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: About $15.00/hour

Support front and back of house in a luxury fashion store—greeting customers, running the register, handling stock, and helping the team stay organized. Good fit if you’re flexible, can lift and move boxes, and want a seasonal role with a well-known brand.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Starting Pay: $19.00/hour, with scheduled increases up to $21.00/hour by year 5

Steady grocery retail job where you’ll stock shelves, run the register, help with curbside orders, and keep the store clean. Comes with benefits for full-time staff like health insurance, paid time off, 401(k) with match, and parental leave.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—holiday roles especially tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.