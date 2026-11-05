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Aventura
🔧 Aventura, FL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Aventura has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors or around buildings. Here are several solid options in building and grounds maintenance you can jump on this week.
Best Cleaning Job Ever at Aventura
- Employer: The Good Samaritan Cleaning Corporation
- Location: Aventura, FL 33180
- Type: Part-time (morning shifts, 2 hours, 4–5 days/week)
- Pay: $15.00/hour, at least 10 hours/week
This is a short morning cleaning shift, great if you want extra income before your day starts. You’ll need your own vehicle, a valid driver’s license, and must pass a background check.
Car Wash Team Members
- Employer: Sparkling Image Car Wash
- Location: 19055 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
If you like cars and working outside, this car wash role offers flexible schedules and an employee discount. You must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, and be able to work 8:00am–6:30pm, including weekends.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING
- Location: Aventura, FL
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt (hourly)
- Schedule: Wednesday–Sunday, 8:30am–5:00pm
Hands-on building role doing routine maintenance and repairs (basic carpentry, electrical, AC, plumbing, painting, flooring). You’ll walk a lot, work indoors and outdoors, respond to emergencies, and need 2+ years of general building trades or maintenance experience.
Aventura Mall Train Conductor (Seasonal)
- Employer: Turnberry
- Location: Aventura, FL (Aventura Mall)
- Type: Seasonal, Full-time
This seasonal role is tied to Aventura Mall’s operations, supporting safe, smooth running of mall systems and common areas. You’ll do general building maintenance, help with HVAC support tasks, and work closely with the facilities team, often on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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