🔧 Aventura, FL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Aventura has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors or around buildings. Here are several solid options in building and grounds maintenance you can jump on this week.

Employer: The Good Samaritan Cleaning Corporation

The Good Samaritan Cleaning Corporation Location: Aventura, FL 33180

Type: Part-time (morning shifts, 2 hours, 4–5 days/week)

(morning shifts, 2 hours, 4–5 days/week) Pay: $15.00/hour, at least 10 hours/week

This is a short morning cleaning shift, great if you want extra income before your day starts. You’ll need your own vehicle, a valid driver’s license, and must pass a background check.

Employer: Sparkling Image Car Wash

Sparkling Image Car Wash Location: 19055 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

If you like cars and working outside, this car wash role offers flexible schedules and an employee discount. You must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, and be able to work 8:00am–6:30pm, including weekends.

Employer: KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time , non-exempt (hourly)

, non-exempt (hourly) Schedule: Wednesday–Sunday, 8:30am–5:00pm

Hands-on building role doing routine maintenance and repairs (basic carpentry, electrical, AC, plumbing, painting, flooring). You’ll walk a lot, work indoors and outdoors, respond to emergencies, and need 2+ years of general building trades or maintenance experience.

Employer: Turnberry

Location: Aventura, FL (Aventura Mall)

Type: Seasonal, Full-time

This seasonal role is tied to Aventura Mall’s operations, supporting safe, smooth running of mall systems and common areas. You’ll do general building maintenance, help with HVAC support tasks, and work closely with the facilities team, often on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.