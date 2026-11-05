🏥 Aventura FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hospital & Travel Roles

Aventura’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospitals and steady demand for clinical staff. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local but keep your career moving.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13–26 weeks, days)

Pay: $2,577 per week (40 hours, 10-hour day shifts)

Travel Cath Lab Technologist role with aggressive compensation packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, and benefits starting day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401k, daily pay). Great if you want strong pay, a set schedule, and full travel perks while working in a busy cardiac setting.

Employer: HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on PCT role on a collaborative nursing team at a 467-bed, Level II Trauma Center. You’ll help with vitals, mobility, and daily care, and you only need a HS diploma/GED and BLS within 30 days. Strong benefits package with medical, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and more.

Employer: Mount Sinai Medical Center

Location: Aventura, FL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift X-Ray Tech role with South Florida’s largest private not-for-profit hospital system. Requires ARRT registration, Florida General Radiographer license, BLS/CPR, and about 1 year of radiology experience. Offers a strong benefits package (health, retirement, PTO, tuition reimbursement, wellness programs, and more).

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Aventura tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.