Photo Credit:@violeah_,@co_bee, @adrisalsi

There's something about wide-leg jeans and a striped tee that just works. It's the kind of outfit you can throw on with sneakers for a coffee run, dress up with a blazer and loafers, or wear underneath a wool coat when the temperature drops.

Wide-leg denim has become a wardrobe staple, and with stripes making another appearance on the spring 2027 runways, there's even more reason to revisit this classic combination. The best part? You probably already have everything you need to recreate it.

If you've been wearing your wide-leg jeans with the same plain T-shirt on repeat, consider this your inspiration to switch things up. Ahead, I've rounded up 16 ways to style wide-leg jeans with a striped tee, from relaxed weekend outfits to looks that feel a little more dressed up.

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1. A chocolate blazer over red stripes

Source: @twinsistudio

A red crewneck peeking out of a chocolate blazer is such a good use of a striped tee. Tuck it in and add a slim belt so you can still see the waist of the jeans. Wear the blazer open to keep that bright strip of color visible.

2. Roomy sleeves and retro sneakers

Source: @veronicajdejesus

This is the outfit for a coffee that turns into an afternoon out. The sleeves and jeans are both roomy, so a low-profile retro sneaker is a smart finish. If your jeans bunch over the laces, try a slightly shorter inseam with this shoe.

3. Red stripes with chocolate wide legs

Source: @maria.layton

Red and chocolate make the stripes feel a little richer. Wear the tee loose and sling a crossbody high across your chest to break up the stripes. Chocolate wide-leg jeans give you the same color combination if you’re building it around denim.

4. Soft yellow stripes and a bandana

Source: @adrisalsi

Soft yellow looks especially good against washed-out denim. A gray bandana and brown tote keep the palette quiet enough that you can leave the top long and loose. Tie the bandana low over your hair if you want the same laid-back finish.

5. A blue rugby and dark denim

Source: @co_bee

A rugby shirt gives the striped tee formula a preppy turn. The white collar and light cap lift two deep shades of blue, and the dark jeans make the bright stripes stand out. Try a small front tuck to show the rise without hiding the loose cut of the shirt.

6. Two sets of stripes at once

Source: @aysenlook

The navy stripes tied at the waist are the part worth copying. Keep one color in common between the two layers, like the white running through both here. Tie the spare layer low enough that the red top still has room to show

7. White jeans with a dark striped tee

Source: @lissiejudd

White jeans make even a dark long-sleeve tee feel like an outfit for the first warm day. A dark cap repeats the color up top, and slim flip-flops keep the wide white hem feeling breezy.

8. Gray jeans and a bright red clutch

Source: @tstylediary

The red clutch makes this a dinner outfit you can build around gray jeans. Tuck the striped shirt and add a slim black belt for a clean line at the waist. A red shoe would do the same job if you’d rather carry your everyday bag.

9. Deep cuffs over soft flats

Source: @jamielynkane

A single deep cuff gives soft, loose jeans a sharper edge and makes room for a slim flat. Try on the shoes before you fold the denim, then adjust both cuffs so they sit just above the vamp.

10. Chocolate-and-blue stripes with a heel

The pale blue in the polo carries straight into the jeans, while the brown bag picks up the darker stripe. A strappy heel changes the mood fast. Leave the collar open and tuck just one side of the polo for a little shape at the waist.

11. A burgundy cap and a cream shoulder bag

Source: @veronicajdejesus

A burgundy cap deepens the warm stripes, and the cream shoulder bag brightens the whole thing. This is a good use for the gray-blue jeans you wear with everything. Keep the bag strap short so the cream sits up by the stripes.

12. Hot-pink stripes with simple flip-flops

Source: @violeah_

The hot pink does all the work here. Leave the striped tee loose and stick with a dark bag and skinny flip-flop straps. If you like your jeans long, let the front skim the top of the foot and check the back hem before heading out.

13. Pale-blue trim with cream denim

Source: @whitefoxboutique featuring @leahmorgannn_

The pale-blue cuffs and collar are the small detail that makes this one stick. Cream jeans give those colors room to show, and brown sneakers echo the warmth in the stripes. Look for a contrast-trim tee if you want that same effect from one piece.

14. A fitted striped tee with mid-rise jeans

Source: @the.irislife

If your jeans have a lot of drape, try a tee that ends right at the waistband. You get a clear waistline without stuffing extra fabric into the jeans. This works especially well with a mid-rise pair you want to wear loose through the leg.

15. Green trim and green sneakers

Source: @kikalateefff

The green neckline and green high-tops make this outfit. Pick one color from your tee and repeat it in your sneakers, even if the shades are slightly different. A shorter hem or a small cuff lets a little more of the high-top show.

16. Black tabi flats and a silver bag

Source: @estellelauee

Black flats pick up the black stripes, and the little silver bag gives the outfit just enough shine for dinner. A deep cuff leaves the split toe visible. If your jeans are too heavy to hold a clean fold, try an ankle-length pair with a black ballet flat.

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