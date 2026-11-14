MotoGP’s title race is heading towards a foregone conclusion at next week’s Portuguese Grand Prix, with Marc Marquez all but certain to take his 10th world championship crown.

That his dominance in sprint races has been integral to his title success would come as little surprise. The factory Ducati rider, after all, is the most successful rider in the short-distance format, having added 10 wins this year to take his career tally to 25.

But the numbers paint an even more striking picture of just how influential the Saturday races have been in shaping the championship.

How MotoGP's top riders compared in sprints and grands prix in 2026

Rider Sprint wins Sprint points Grand Prix Points Total points Marc Marquez 10 164 267 431 Jorge Martin 4 119 252 371 Marco Bezzecchi 0 80 277 357 Pedro Acosta 2 82 227 309

Across the opening 20 weekends, Marquez amassed 164 points in sprints at an impressive average of 8.2 per race (or 8.5, factoring in his absence from the Barcelona sprint). In the 18 grands prix he contested (excluding Le Mans and Barcelona), he scored 267 points at an average of 14.8 per race.

This means his sprint points haul is equivalent to more than 60% of his Grand Prix tally, despite Sunday races offering more than twice as many points as Saturday races (25 compared to 12 for a win).

But it is when Marquez's results are contrasted with those of his Aprilia rivals that the numbers become even more remarkable.

In sprint races, Marquez scored 45 points more than Jorge Martin, who himself is a bit of a specialist in that format. But even after claiming four sprint wins, the 2024 champion fell short of Marquez’s tally this season.

Exclude the sprint races and Marquez and Martin would be separated by just 15 points in the standings, keeping the championship battle considerably more open heading into the final two rounds.

The starkest contrast, however, emerges when comparing Marco Bezzecchi's results on Saturdays and Sundays. From the opening flyaway rounds of the season, it was clear that Bezzecchi needed to improve his sprint form if he was to challenge for his maiden premier class title.

While he has managed to clinch seven sprint podiums, the Italian has accumulated just 80 points across Saturday races. That is less than half of Marquez’s haul, highlighting the scale of deficit he has faced in the shorter format.

While his fellow VR46 academy graduate Francesco Bagnaia also lost the 2024 title due to his sprint weakness, even the factory Ducati rider did not suffer such a significant deficit to his then-title-rival Martin.

In fact, purely based on grand prix results, Bezzecchi would be leading the championship by 10 points rather than trailing Marquez by 74.

Considering the mistakes Bezzecchi made in Sunday races this year, including a four-round spell across June and July in which he failed to score, it is remarkable that he still managed to outscore Marquez in grands prix. Yet his relative weakness on Saturdays has left him all but out of contention for the title.

Conversely, Marquez’s strategy of attacking in sprint races has worked wonders for his title challenge. On several occasions this season, he secured unlikely victories in the sprint, forcing Aprilia to play catch-up on Sunday.

Over the course of the season, those Saturday races have repeatedly given Marquez an advantage that his rivals have struggled to overcome. While he may lack the physical strength to repeat his 2025 heroics, he has more than compensated through his approach to race weekends, with sprint races proving crucial to his title bid.

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