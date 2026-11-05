1980 F1 world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80

Alan Jones, who has died aged 80 after a short illness, could or should have been a multiple Formula 1 world champion.

The 1980 title winner’s shock decision to quit at the end of 1981 opened the door for Keke Rosberg to join Williams, where the Finn took the 1982 crown.

Jones was the first driver to win the title with Williams, forming a strong partnership with team founders Frank Williams and Patrick Head.

Born in Melbourne in 1946, Jones was the son of businessman and racer Stan Jones, and watched from the sidelines when his father won the 1959 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park. The younger Jones repeated the feat at Calder Park in 1980 and remains the last Australian driver to have won the race.

Jones dabbled in racing in the UK in the 1960s before returning to Australia. After moving to London in 1970, it took three years for him to establish himself, winning his first Formula 3 race at Silverstone in 1973, the same year he took second in the British F3 championship in a GRD.

In 1975 he made his F1 debut in a privateer Hesketh, and when that team shut at the end of the season he moved to Graham Hill’s squad, then endured a frustrating 1976 at Surtees.

Jones’s career looked to have stalled until Shadow called, having lost lead driver Tom Pryce in a tragic crash in South Africa. The DN8 was not cutting edge but Jones became a points threat and scored his first victory in the 1977 Austrian GP, charging through from 14th on the grid in changeable conditions.

Ferrari sounded him out for 1978 but, when Enzo Ferrari signed Gilles Villeneuve, Jones was left with an offer from the fledgling Williams operation.

Jones nearly took the Williams FW06 to victory at Long Beach, but for a broken wing, then again at Brands Hatch, where the gearbox broke. In the US GP, he was second to Carlos Reutemann’s Ferrari while a new car, the FW07, was being finished back at Grove.

Once Jones and new team-mate Clay Regazzoni got their hands on the car and the bugs had been ironed out, Williams became a force.

Jones led by a mile at Silverstone until a water pump failed, allowing the Swiss to take the team’s maiden victory. Jones then took over, winning four of the remaining six GPs, to take third in the championship.

A self-confessed better racer than a qualifier, Jones then duelled with Brabham’s Nelson Piquet for supremacy in 1980-81. In 1980 he took five wins, as well as two non-championship victories, to beat the Brazilian to the crown.

Misfortune and the odd error hampered his 1981 challenge and he ended up third, but Jones sometimes looked even better than he had the year before. He took two wins, including dominating the Caesars Palace finale, and finished third in the championship before surprising everyone by hanging up his helmet. The stress of travel had taken its toll.

He raced at home, in GT cars and open-wheelers, but the itch to return was too much. He drove an Arrows at Long Beach in 1983, took the following year off, then returned a year later with the Beatrice-Haas team, first for three GPs and then a full season in 1986. There were no more wins to add to his tally, and he retired at the end of the season with 12 points-paying GP victories, six poles and 24 podiums.

Back in Australia he raced in what became V8 Supercars, with a best result of second in 1993, and even raced sportscars (including Le Mans) with Porsche and Toyota, and CART with Newman-Haas. He made his last started in professional motor racing in 2002, as a Bathurst 1000 co-driver with Dick Johnson Racing.

Alongside his ongoing motorsport career Jones went on to have a successful media career, as a commentator on Australia’s F1 TV coverage, for many years. Just as he was when he was in the cockpit, he was not shy, and called things the way he saw them.

Jones was awarded an MBE for Services to Motor Racing in 1980, and inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1989.

He is survived by his wife and his six children, Christian, Amber, Zara, Jack, Camilla and Emma.

In a statement released on behalf of Jones's family, his wife Amanda Butler-Davis said he died following a short illness.

“We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Alan, who passed away on 5 November following a short illness,” Butler-Davis said.

“He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for.

“Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.

“Through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, Alan left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe.

“As a family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was part of Alan's journey for the many years of friendship, love and support. He was incredibly fortunate to have so many wonderful people around him.”

“Alan was a totally positive character, with a great sense of humour, and a fantastic ‘battler’ on the track,” Sir Patrick Head said.

“He was highly skilled also, and only circumstances limit his reputation, I think he was up with the best. He was good enough to have won multiple titles.”

In a statement, the Williams F1 team said: “Everyone at Williams is deeply saddened to learn of Alan Jones’s passing.

“Alan was instrumental in making Williams what it is today, forming an extraordinary bond with Frank Williams and Patrick Head to become our first drivers’ world champion.

“He set the standard for Williams champions: a fast, uncompromising racer with a challenger mentality who loved motor racing and dedicated his life to it.

“He is a true Australian icon and a Williams legend and he will be dearly missed. We send our thoughts to the Jones family and his friends.”

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