The 2027 Volkswagen Tiguan is a minor update to the third-generation model that was significantly redesigned for 2025. For 2027, Volkswagen adds a higher-resolution backup and surround-view camera across the lineup and makes Auto Hold — which holds the vehicle at a stop so you can release the brake pedal — standard on all trims. Everything else carries over from 2026, including the choice between a 201-horsepower base engine and a 268-horsepower turbocharged upgrade on the top-trim SEL R-Line Turbo, the standard 12.9-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument display, and the third-generation platform that brought meaningful interior space and feature improvements when it debuted. The lineup spans seven configurations across four trim grades — S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line Turbo — with FWD standard on most trims and 4MOTION AWD available as an option on the lower three. MSRP runs from $31,205 to $43,085 pre-destination. This guide covers invoice prices for all seven configurations, what each trim delivers, and how to negotiate effectively at a Volkswagen dealer.

2027 Volkswagen Tiguan Invoice Prices by Trim

The table below shows MSRP alongside the dealer invoice price for all seven 2027 Tiguan configurations. FWD is standard on the S, SE, and SE R-Line Black; 4MOTION AWD adds $1,500 at MSRP on those trims. The SEL R-Line Turbo is AWD-only. Prices are pre-destination. Volkswagen’s destination and delivery charge on the 2027 Tiguan is $1,295.

Trim Drivetrain MSRP Dealer Invoice Dealer Margin S FWD $31,205 $29,957 $1,248 S 4Motion AWD $32,705 $31,397 $1,308 SE FWD $33,995 $32,635 $1,360 SE 4Motion AWD $35,495 $34,075 $1,420 SE R-Line Black FWD $37,245 $35,756 $1,489 SE R-Line Black 4Motion AWD $38,745 $37,195 $1,550 SEL R-Line Turbo 4Motion AWD $43,085 $41,362 $1,723

Dealer margins across the Tiguan lineup run from $1,248 on the entry S FWD to $1,723 on the SEL R-Line Turbo AWD. These are front-end figures before dealer holdback, which Volkswagen pays to dealers quarterly and adds further cushion below the invoice numbers above. With holdback factored in, total room per unit typically runs $1,800 to $2,500 depending on trim. Tiguan margins are tighter than many mainstream SUV competitors, but Volkswagen’s dealer density in most US metro markets means buyers who pursue competing quotes will consistently find dealers willing to work within that room rather than lose a sale.

Powertrain: Two Engine Outputs, Same Platform

The 2027 Tiguan is offered with two engine outputs, both drawing from the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder architecture.

The standard 201-horsepower engine — offered in the S, SE, and SE R-Line Black — produces 207 lb-ft of torque and pairs with an 8-speed automatic transmission. FWD fuel economy is 26 city / 35 highway / 29 combined mpg on the S and 28 combined on most other FWD configurations. AWD trims in this output level are rated at 26 combined mpg. Regular 87-octane fuel is acceptable. This is the right engine for buyers whose priorities are fuel economy, lower running costs, and everyday commuting performance. It has sufficient output for typical driving conditions, though it is not a quick vehicle by modern compact SUV standards.

The 268-horsepower SEL R-Line Turbo engine — standard and exclusive to the top SEL R-Line Turbo trim with 4MOTION AWD — produces 258 lb-ft of torque from the same displacement with additional tuning. EPA fuel economy is approximately 24 city / 30 highway / 26 combined mpg on AWD. The power increase is meaningful in real-world driving: the SEL R-Line Turbo accelerates noticeably more confidently under full throttle than the base 201-horsepower configuration, and the AWD system adds traction confidence in adverse conditions. This is the powertrain for buyers who want the Tiguan’s size and packaging with more driving engagement.

Trim-by-Trim Breakdown

Standard across all 2027 Tiguan trims: a 12.9-inch Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument display, Front Assist with autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with Travel Assist (lane centering at highway speeds), Park Distance Control (front and rear), Auto Hold, heated front seats, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an upgraded high-resolution backup camera (new for 2027).

The S FWD is the entry point and the lowest-price Tiguan available. At a $29,957 invoice, it delivers the full Tiguan safety suite, Digital Cockpit Pro, and heated front seats at the most accessible transaction price in the lineup. The S rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and uses cloth seating. For buyers who want the Tiguan’s interior space, standard driver assistance technology, and competitive pricing without paying for the SE’s comfort upgrades, the S is a straightforward choice. The S 4Motion AWD adds $1,500 at MSRP ($1,440 at invoice) for buyers in markets where AWD traction matters.

The SE is the volume trim and the best balance of price and equipment in the Tiguan lineup. Standard additions over the S include leatherette seating surfaces, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen (up from 8 inches on the S), a power liftgate, 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a heated steering wheel. The SE’s combination of comfort features, the larger touchscreen, and the panoramic roof represents a meaningful everyday upgrade over the base S at a modest price premium. The SE FWD at a $32,635 invoice and SE 4Motion AWD at a $34,075 invoice are the configurations where most Tiguan buyers will find the right balance of features and transaction price. The Edmunds recommendation for the SE as the value sweet spot of the lineup is well-founded.

The SE R-Line Black is an appearance package built on the SE’s feature content. Standard additions over the SE include a black R-Line front grille, black exterior badging, black exterior mirror caps, 20-inch black painted alloy wheels, a black headliner, and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel upgrade. The R-Line Black is a visual and aesthetic differentiation rather than a performance or powertrain upgrade — the 201-horsepower engine and feature structure are identical to the SE. It is for buyers who prefer the more aggressive blacked-out exterior look at a price below the SEL R-Line Turbo’s significant step up. Available in FWD at a $35,756 invoice and 4Motion AWD at a $37,195 invoice.

The SEL R-Line Turbo 4Motion is the top configuration and the only trim with the upgraded 268-horsepower engine. Standard additions over the SE R-Line Black include the 268-horsepower turbocharged engine (67 more horsepower than all other trims), 4MOTION AWD as standard, diamond-stitched leatherette or leather seating surfaces, a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen (the largest available in the Tiguan), a head-up display, a Harman Kardon 10-speaker premium audio system, three-zone Climatronic automatic climate control (up from two-zone on lower trims), 10- and 30-color ambient interior lighting, and ventilated front seats available as an option. At a $41,362 invoice and $1,723 of front-end margin, the SEL R-Line Turbo carries the most negotiating room in the lineup and is the most fully featured Tiguan available.

What Changed for 2027

The 2027 Tiguan is a light update on the third-generation model launched for 2025. Two changes apply across all trims: a higher-resolution camera system (backup and surround-view where equipped) and Auto Hold as standard equipment. The core vehicle — platform, powertrain, interior architecture, trim structure, and feature content — carries over unchanged from 2026.

Buyers comparing 2026 and 2027 Tiguan models will find them nearly identical. For buyers cross-shopping a 2026 on a dealer lot against a new 2027, a discounted 2026 is a sound value option — the camera resolution and Auto Hold additions in 2027 are quality-of-life improvements rather than capability or safety fundamentals, and a dealer motivated to clear 2026 inventory may price it meaningfully below the 2027’s invoice figures.

FWD vs. 4Motion AWD

The $1,500 MSRP difference between FWD and 4Motion AWD configurations translates to roughly $1,440 at invoice. Volkswagen’s 4Motion AWD system uses a Haldex-based clutch coupling that distributes torque to the rear axle proactively rather than reacting after front-wheel slip. In real-world terms, 4Motion improves traction in light snow, wet pavement, and low-grip conditions. It adds no meaningful capability for serious off-road use, as the Tiguan’s platform and ground clearance limit it to light unpaved surfaces regardless of drivetrain.

For buyers in Sun Belt markets or mild-weather climates who primarily drive on dry pavement, FWD delivers the same interior, features, and engine performance at a lower price with a slight fuel economy advantage (28 to 29 mpg combined vs. 26 mpg combined). For buyers in snow-belt regions or anyone who regularly encounters winter weather, the $1,440 invoice premium for 4Motion is a reasonable investment. The SEL R-Line Turbo’s AWD-only configuration makes the drivetrain decision straightforward for buyers who want the top engine.

Cargo and Interior Space

The third-generation Tiguan’s interior space is one of its defining improvements over the previous generation. Total cargo volume with the second row folded is 69.8 cubic feet, which is competitive in the compact SUV segment. Behind the second row with seats upright, cargo capacity is sufficient for grocery runs, weekend luggage, and typical family hauling. The Tiguan is a five-passenger vehicle; buyers who need a third row should cross-shop the larger Volkswagen Atlas.

Towing Capacity

The 2027 Tiguan is rated for 1,800 pounds of braked towing capacity. That rating is adequate for a small utility trailer, a lightweight personal watercraft on a trailer, or a small camper within those limits. Buyers whose primary use case requires regular towing above 1,800 pounds should evaluate larger body-on-frame options or the Atlas, which offers substantially higher tow ratings.

Warranty Coverage

The 2027 Volkswagen Tiguan carries a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Roadside assistance is provided for 4 years with no mileage limitation. Volkswagen includes complimentary scheduled maintenance for the first 2 years or 20,000 miles. The 4-year bumper-to-bumper coverage is above average for the mainstream compact SUV segment and is a meaningful differentiator in total ownership cost during the first four years.

How to Negotiate a 2027 Volkswagen Tiguan

The Tiguan’s dealer margins of $1,248 to $1,723 are on the lower end for a mainstream compact SUV, which changes the negotiating math. There is simply less front-end room between MSRP and invoice on a Tiguan than on a Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, or Jeep Cherokee at comparable price points. Buyers who expect to open $3,000 below MSRP on a fresh-to-lot Tiguan through direct negotiation will generally be disappointed — the front-end margin does not support it.

The most effective tool in a Tiguan negotiation is a competing quote from another Volkswagen dealer. VW has sufficient dealer density in most metro markets that two or three dealers will be competing for the same buyer. Email or phone quote requests across multiple dealers — with identical trim, drivetrain, and color specifications — before visiting in person let you identify which dealer is most motivated to close. Even $400 to $700 off MSRP on a vehicle with $1,300 of front-end margin is a meaningful percentage of the available room, and dealers who know they are competing for a specific sale will work within their margins in ways they will not for a buyer who has not shopped around.

End-of-month and end-of-quarter timing matters. Volkswagen dealers managing volume targets and regional bonus thresholds have real financial motivation to work within thin margins in the final days of a sales period that a dealer who has already hit target does not. If you can be flexible on timing, that flexibility has measurable dollar value on a low-margin vehicle.

Know the competitive context. The Tiguan competes with the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, and Subaru Forester in the mainstream compact SUV segment, and the SEL R-Line Turbo positions above those against the Audi Q3 and BMW X1 on feature content. The Tiguan’s standard Digital Cockpit Pro, 4-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, and complimentary maintenance are differentiators worth using in cross-brand negotiations. At the SE and SE 4Motion level, the Tiguan’s combination of standard features and transaction price is competitive with the segment on a value basis.

In the finance and insurance office, Volkswagen’s 2-year complimentary maintenance coverage and the 4-year bumper-to-bumper warranty reduce the value of extended service contracts during the initial ownership window. Prepaid maintenance packages beyond the complimentary period, tire-and-wheel plans, and appearance protection products deserve individual evaluation against their F&I asking price. Know what you want before you sit down, and treat each F&I product as its own separate buying decision rather than a bundle added to the end of the vehicle negotiation.