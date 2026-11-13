The 2027 Volvo XC60 arrives as the most significant update to Volvo’s best-selling SUV since the second generation launched. The facelift brings a redesigned exterior with a wider grille, new Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights, a reprofiled hood and front fenders, and slimmer taillights at the rear. Inside, an updated Android Automotive infotainment system gains Google Gemini AI voice control, new ambient lighting, and new interior trim options. The T8 plug-in hybrid gets a substantially upgraded battery — moving from roughly 19 kWh to a 41 kWh pack — for up to 35 miles of EPA-estimated all-electric range and 69 MPGe combined. The B5 mild hybrid carries over as the volume powertrain with 247 horsepower and 26 mpg combined. The lineup spans six configurations — three B5 mild hybrid grades and three T8 plug-in hybrid grades — with MSRP running from $49,700 to $72,050 pre-destination. This guide covers pricing for all six configurations, what each trim and powertrain delivers, and how to negotiate effectively at a Volvo dealer.

A Note on Invoice Pricing for the 2027 XC60

The 2027 XC60 facelift is a recently launched model, and trim-level invoice figures have not yet propagated to the major pricing databases that aggregate actual dealer transaction data. The invoice estimates in the table below are calculated from Volvo’s confirmed MSRPs using the XC60’s historical dealer margin of approximately 3.9 percent below MSRP, consistent with verified transaction data from earlier model years. As actual 2027 transaction data accumulates in the market over the coming months, these figures will sharpen. Use them as directional anchors rather than confirmed invoice lines — the margin structure and negotiating approach are the same regardless.

2027 Volvo XC60 Pricing by Trim

The table below shows MSRP alongside estimated dealer invoice prices for all six 2027 XC60 configurations. AWD is standard on all trims. B5 trims use a 48-volt mild hybrid system; T8 trims are plug-in hybrids. Prices are pre-destination. Volvo’s destination fee on the 2027 XC60 is $1,395.

Trim Powertrain MSRP Est. Dealer Invoice Est. Dealer Margin Core B5 AWD $49,700 ~$47,760 ~$1,940 Plus B5 AWD $54,900 ~$52,760 ~$2,140 Ultra B5 AWD $59,650 ~$57,320 ~$2,330 T8 Plus T8 eAWD (PHEV) $66,200 ~$63,620 ~$2,580 T8 Ultra T8 eAWD (PHEV) $70,950 ~$68,180 ~$2,770 T8 Ultra Black Edition T8 eAWD (PHEV) $72,050 ~$69,230 ~$2,820

Estimated dealer margins run from roughly $1,940 on the entry Core to approximately $2,820 on the T8 Ultra Black Edition. These are front-end figures before dealer holdback. Volvo’s historical per-unit holdback adds a further cushion below the invoice estimate, meaning the total room available to a buyer before the dealer reaches its floor is typically $2,500 to $3,500 or more depending on trim. As a fresh facelift model, the 2027 XC60 carries strong new-model demand that will compress near-term discount depth — buyers in the first few months of availability will find dealers less flexible than they will be once inventory normalizes later in the model year.

Two Powertrain Families: B5 Mild Hybrid and T8 Plug-In Hybrid

The XC60 lineup divides into two powertrain families, and the choice between them is the central decision in the buying process.

The B5 mild hybrid — offered in Core, Plus, and Ultra — pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a 48-volt mild hybrid system providing 14 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of supplemental torque. Total output is 247 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard AWD. EPA fuel economy is 24 city / 29 highway / 26 combined mpg on premium fuel. Zero to 60 mph takes approximately 6.5 seconds. The B5 is not a plug-in vehicle — the mild hybrid system recaptures energy during deceleration and provides light assist, but it does not offer electric-only driving range and requires no charging. It is the right powertrain for buyers who want the XC60’s design, luxury content, and AWD capability at a lower price point and without the complexity of managing a plug-in battery.

The T8 plug-in hybrid — offered in T8 Plus, T8 Ultra, and T8 Ultra Black Edition — uses the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder combined with a high-output electric motor system. For 2027, the T8 receives a substantially upgraded 41 kWh battery pack, more than double the previous generation’s approximately 19 kWh. Total system output is approximately 401 horsepower. EPA-estimated all-electric range is up to 35 miles. Combined efficiency in charge-sustaining mode (hybrid, without plugging in) is 69 MPGe and 29 mpg combined on gasoline alone. Zero to 60 mph takes 4.6 seconds. Total range on a full charge and full tank is approximately 580 miles. The T8 is a genuine plug-in hybrid designed around regular charging — buyers who charge at home nightly can complete most daily commutes on electricity alone, reserving the gasoline engine for longer trips. A Level 2 home charger brings the battery from empty to full in approximately five hours. The T8 does not currently support DC fast charging, so road-trip charging requires AC charging stations and significantly more time than a battery-electric vehicle.

Trim-by-Trim Breakdown

Standard across all 2027 XC60 trims: Volvo’s Pilot Assist driver assistance suite (adaptive cruise control with steering and lane centering at highway speeds), front collision warning with auto-brake, road sign information, oncoming lane mitigation, blind-spot information, rear cross-traffic alert, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, an 11.2-inch center touchscreen with Android Automotive and Google Gemini voice control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon 10-speaker audio system, heated front seats, a power front seat with driver memory, leather upholstery, and a panoramic roof.

The Core B5 AWD is the entry point and the volume trim of the B5 lineup. At an estimated $47,760 invoice, it delivers the full XC60 safety suite, the redesigned 2027 exterior and interior, the Google Gemini-equipped infotainment system, and the Harman Kardon audio as standard equipment at the lowest available transaction price. The Core is for buyers who want the XC60’s fundamental experience — Scandinavian design, standard AWD, and premium safety content — without the comfort and convenience additions of the Plus and above.

The Plus B5 AWD is the volume trim of the XC60 lineup overall and the best balance of price and equipment in the B5 family. Standard additions over the Core include heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering column, a 360-degree surround camera, ventilated front seats, a HomeLink garage door opener, and a power liftgate. The Plus is the right choice for buyers who want the XC60’s full daily-use comfort package without paying for the Ultra’s premium materials upgrade.

The Ultra B5 AWD is the top of the mild hybrid lineup. Standard additions over the Plus include full Nappa leather seating surfaces, a Bowers and Wilkins 15-speaker premium audio system (a significant step above the Harman Kardon unit on lower trims), four-zone climate control, a head-up display, a power-closing center console lid, and a crystal gear selector. The Ultra is where the XC60’s interior quality reaches its full expression within the B5 powertrain family. At an estimated $57,320 invoice, it carries the most room for negotiation in the B5 lineup.

The T8 Plus is the entry point into the plug-in hybrid lineup and delivers the T8 powertrain’s 35 miles of electric range and 401 horsepower with the Plus-level interior content. Standard additions over the B5 Plus include the T8 PHEV powertrain (401 hp, 4.6-second 0-60, 35-mile EV range), a 10-year/100,000-mile high-voltage battery warranty, and the upgraded 41 kWh battery pack new for 2027. At an estimated $63,620 invoice, the T8 Plus is the right starting point for buyers whose primary motivation is the plug-in powertrain — daily electric commuting, the performance advantage of 401 horsepower, or the XC60’s total-cost-of-ownership case built around charging rather than refueling.

The T8 Ultra pairs the T8 PHEV powertrain with the Ultra-level interior: Nappa leather, Bowers and Wilkins audio, four-zone climate, head-up display, and the premium material package. At an estimated $68,180 invoice, the T8 Ultra is the most feature-complete XC60 in the standard lineup and the configuration that most directly competes with the BMW X3 xDrive30e, Mercedes GLC 350e, and Audi Q5 PHEV on both performance and interior quality.

The T8 Ultra Black Edition is a cosmetic variant of the T8 Ultra with an all-black exterior treatment: gloss black grille, black exterior trim elements, black roof rails, and unique 21-inch black alloy wheels. Interior content is identical to the T8 Ultra. The Black Edition is for buyers who want the XC60’s top trim with a more visually aggressive appearance. At an estimated $69,230 invoice, the $1,050 premium over the T8 Ultra is modest relative to the visual differentiation, though buyers who prefer chrome and silver accents over blacked-out trim should stay with the standard T8 Ultra.

What Changed for 2027

The 2027 XC60 is the most significant update since the model’s second generation launched. The exterior receives a comprehensively redesigned front end: a wider grille that extends into the headlamp housings, a reprofiled hood and front fenders, a simplified Thor’s Hammer daytime running light signature that matches the updated XC40, and a more upright front bumper. At the rear, the taillights are slimmer with new light guides and the rear bumper is restyled. New alloy wheel designs appear across the trim grades.

Inside, the 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system gains Google Gemini AI voice control in place of the previous Google Assistant integration. Ambient lighting is now visible from outside the cabin and plays a larger design role. New interior trim options include a Cardamom Nappa leather choice and updated door panel decoration.

The T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain receives its largest upgrade since the XC60 T8 launched. The battery grows from approximately 19 kWh to 41 kWh — more than double the previous pack — enabling up to 35 miles of EPA all-electric range. The previous T8 was rated for approximately 35 miles as well on the WLTP cycle (European testing) but considerably less on EPA testing; Volvo’s preliminary US estimate of 35 EPA miles for the new T8 represents a meaningful real-world improvement over the previous model’s approximately 20 to 22 EPA miles. The B5 mild hybrid carries over with a minor torque increase from the updated 48-volt system.

Federal EV Tax Credit and T8 Eligibility

The federal $7,500 EV tax credit was eliminated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, and effective for vehicle purchases made after September 30, 2025. The 2027 Volvo XC60 T8 does not qualify for any federal EV or PHEV tax credit. Buyers in some states may find state-level EV or PHEV incentives that apply separately — check your state’s current incentive programs, as availability and amounts vary significantly. The absence of the federal credit is a real number in the T8’s total cost of ownership calculation. Buyers who were factoring a $7,500 credit into their purchase math need to recalculate accordingly.

Fuel Economy and Real-World Efficiency

The B5 mild hybrid is EPA-rated at 24 city / 29 highway / 26 combined mpg on premium fuel. At 15,000 miles per year, that is approximately 577 gallons of fuel annually — a reasonable figure for a premium midsize SUV but not a category leader.

The T8 plug-in hybrid’s efficiency depends heavily on how the owner uses it. EPA ratings are 69 MPGe combined in charge-depleting mode (using electricity) and 29 mpg combined in charge-sustaining mode (gasoline only). Owners who charge nightly and whose daily commute falls within the 35-mile electric range can go extended periods without using the gasoline engine for weekday driving. For those buyers, the T8’s real-world efficiency is dramatically better than the B5’s 26 mpg combined. Owners who do not charge regularly or who frequently exceed the electric range will see fuel economy closer to the 29 mpg combined charge-sustaining figure — better than the B5 in city driving due to hybrid regeneration, but roughly equivalent on sustained highway use.

Towing Capacity

Both the B5 and T8 XC60 configurations are rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds with the factory tow bar package. That rating covers a lightweight boat, a jet ski or personal watercraft on a trailer, or a small utility trailer within those limits. The XC60 is not intended for heavy trailer use, and buyers whose towing requirements regularly approach or exceed 3,500 pounds should evaluate larger body-on-frame options.

Warranty Coverage

The 2027 Volvo XC60 carries a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 4-year/50,000-mile powertrain warranty. Roadside assistance is provided for 4 years with no mileage limitation. Volvo includes complimentary scheduled maintenance for the first 3 years or 36,000 miles. The T8 plug-in hybrid’s high-voltage battery is covered for 10 years or 100,000 miles — a meaningful protection for buyers concerned about long-term battery degradation costs.

How to Negotiate a 2027 Volvo XC60

The 2027 XC60 is a fresh facelift model in its first months of US availability, which changes the negotiating dynamic compared with a mid-cycle or carryover vehicle. New-model demand is highest early in a launch, and dealers have less motivation to discount freshly arrived inventory when buyers are actively seeking it. For the first three to six months of availability, expect most dealers to hold closer to MSRP than the invoice estimates above would suggest is possible. That changes as inventory builds and the initial demand spike normalizes.

Use the invoice estimates in this guide as your negotiating anchor and your baseline for what the dealer paid. Even in a tight early-availability market, buyers who arrive with a competing quote from another Volvo dealer have more leverage than buyers who do not. Volvo’s US dealer network is concentrated in metro markets, and email quote requests across two or three dealers — with identical trim and option specifications — let you identify the most motivated seller without spending a full day at each store.

Know the powertrain math before you negotiate. The T8 Plus at an estimated $63,620 invoice is roughly $15,860 more than the B5 Core at invoice. Without a federal tax credit, that premium must be justified entirely by the T8’s fuel economy advantage, the performance upgrade (401 hp vs. 247 hp), and any state-level PHEV incentives available to you. For buyers with a commute that falls within the 35-mile electric range and reliable home charging, the T8’s daily operating cost can be significantly lower than the B5’s. Run the numbers for your specific driving pattern before committing to either powertrain.

In the finance and insurance office, Volvo’s 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance coverage substantially reduces the value of prepaid maintenance packages during the initial ownership window. The T8’s 10-year battery warranty reduces the value of extended service contracts for the high-voltage system. Evaluate any F&I product against its specific asking price, decide in advance what you want, and treat each product as its own separate buying decision rather than a bundle added to the end of the vehicle negotiation.